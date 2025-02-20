Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 11:06 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Singapore suspends national meal programme following food poisoning

Singapore suspends national meal programme following food poisoning

A total of 20 students developed symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting after consuming the meals

Singapore flag

Beyond the schools, it had also planned to work with AIC to distribute the meals to seniors at Active Ageing Centres across the island, with over 8,000 seniors across 111 centres taking part | Image: Wikimedia commons

Press Trust of India Singapore
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Singapore on Thursday temporarily halted a two-day-old national preparedness initiative which involves ready-to-eat meals, following cases of food poisoning at the School of the Arts (SOTA) arising from the meals.

In a joint statement, the Singapore Food Agency (SFA), together with the Ministry of Education (MOE), Agency for Integrated Care (AIC) and food caterer SATS, said it will pause the Food Resilience Preparedness Programme as a precautionary measure until investigations on the SOTA gastroenteritis cases are concluded.

Channel News Asia first reported about the gastroenteritis cluster at SOTA on Wednesday, believed to be linked with food given at the campus.

 

A total of 20 students developed symptoms such as diarrhoea, nausea and vomiting after consuming the meals. The ready-to-eat meals were originally intended to be distributed to over 100,000 students and teachers from more than 90 schools as part of this year's Food Resilience Preparedness Programme, an initiative led by SFA.

Beyond the schools, it had also planned to work with AIC to distribute the meals to seniors at Active Ageing Centres across the island, with over 8,000 seniors across 111 centres taking part. The meals were developed by SATS for public consumption during national emergencies.

Also Read

Hospitals, hospitals in India

More than 250 fall ill in Kolhapur village due to suspected food poisoning

Hospital, Hospital Ward, Medical, Emergency

Over 60 NCC cadets seek treatment after suspected food poisoning in Kerala

Ramaphosa, South Africa president

S Africa prez announces measures to address rise in food poisoning deaths

Hospital beds, hospital

Three dead, 12 ill after suspected food poisoning at shelter home in Patna

mcdonalds

Colorado teen fights kidney failure after eating McDonald's hamburger

Leveraging its experience in producing army combat rations, SATS designed these meals to be stored without refrigeration and eaten at room temperature and to have a shelf life of up to eight months.

SOTA students had been provided with the meals on Tuesday as part of Exercise SG Ready, which simulates crises such as power outages and disruptions to food supplies under the Total Defence banner. SG is short for Singapore.

The affected students form about 1 per cent of the total number of students in the school who consumed ready-to-eat meals, said SFA, MOE, the Ministry of Health and SATS on Wednesday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump, Volodymr Zelenskyy

Amid war of words, Trump calls Zelenskyy a 'dictator without elections'

Donald Trump, Trump

Considering buying used planes for Air Force One amid Boeing delays: Trump

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump backs congressional GOP push for federal govt takeover of DC

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders study on IVF expansion, urges 'radical transparency' in govt

Gold

President Trump's admin to check amount of gold stored at Fort Knox

Topics : food poisoning Singapore diarrhoea

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 11:05 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayPak vs NZ Live ScoreHP Telecom India IPODelhi CM Oath Ceremony Guest ListKIIT Suicide Row
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon