Home / India News / More than 250 fall ill in Kolhapur village due to suspected food poisoning

More than 250 fall ill in Kolhapur village due to suspected food poisoning

About 50 persons were undergoing treatment at hospital at Shirol at present and the condition of all of them was said to be stable

Press Trust of India Kolhapur
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

More than 250 persons fell ill due to suspected food poisoning after attending a village fair in western Maharashtra's Kolhapur district, police said on Wednesday.

About 50 persons were undergoing treatment at hospital at Shirol at present and the condition of all of them was said to be stable, said an official of Kurundwad police station.

A fair had been organised at Shivnakwadi village on Tuesday where 'kheer', a sweet preparation made from milk, was served as 'prasad', he said.

"People started complaining of diarrhoea, nausea and fever since today morning. So far, 255 people have fallen sick due to suspected food poisoning. Most of them are claiming that they had 'kheer' at the fair. But there were food stalls too," the police official said.

 

More than 50 persons were undergoing treatment at the hospital and the rest were discharged, he said, adding that all the admitted patients were stable. "Food samples from the fair have been sent to the forensic laboratory to ascertain if it was food poisoning," said the official.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maharashtra food poisoning hospitals

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

