Six dead in Bangkok's five-star hotel: A case of poison and a missing guest

Police say they found traces of cyanide in all six tea cups (Photo: X)

In a shocking incident that has captivated Thailand, six bodies were discovered in a luxury suite at Bangkok’s Grand Hyatt Erawan hotel. A seventh guest is mysteriously missing, and suspicious residues have been detected in used tea cups. Authorities suspect murder-by-poisoning, leaving both officials and the public desperately seeking answers.

On Wednesday, Thai forensic police and the US Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) joined forces to unravel the disturbing case. The prestigious Grand Hyatt Erawan Hotel, frequented by tourists, celebrities, and dignitaries, became the unlikely scene of this gruesome mystery. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The six victims, all Vietnamese — three men and three women, two of whom also held American passports — had been dead for approximately 24 hours before a staff discovered the harrowing scene on Tuesday afternoon.

Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin, addressing reporters, confirmed the FBI’s involvement due to the presence of American citizens among the deceased. Thiti Saengsawang, chief of Bangkok’s Metropolitan Police Bureau, noted the suspicious residues found in six tea cups, suggesting foul play. “Someone wanted these people dead, but we are waiting for forensics to prove how,” he stated.

Missing guest deepened the mystery

The locked hotel room, the untouched room service, and the missing seventh guest have deepened the mystery, sparking a wave of speculation on social media. Earlier, incorrect reports that the victims had died in a shoot-out only added to the confusion.

Prime Minister Srettha was quick to reassure the nation, emphasising the isolated nature of the incident and the lack of struggle at the scene. “Our working hypothesis is there was a seventh Vietnamese person involved, and the victims were poisoned,” he said at a late-night press conference.

Authorities further revealed that five rooms had been booked for a group of seven Vietnamese guests, but only six bodies were found in the fifth-floor suite, leaving one person unaccounted for and potentially a suspect.

Cyanide suspected in hotel deaths

As part of the investigation, Thai authorities collected the victims’ packed luggage early Wednesday. Police released photos showing untouched plates of room service, an open bottle of water, and a partially consumed soft drink.





Police suspect poisoning as the cause of death.



Tests are being carried out on tea and coffee cups found in the room. pic.twitter.com/OwdloMbY5F Photos of the crime scene at the Grand Hyatt Erawan Bangkok where six people were found dead on Tuesday evening.Police suspect poisoning as the cause of death.Tests are being carried out on tea and coffee cups found in the room. https://t.co/adGsAILuh0 July 16, 2024

Several used tea cups and a pair of metal flasks were also found, suggesting possible cyanide poisoning, according to Weerachai Phutdhawong, an assistant professor of chemistry at Bangkok’s Kasetsart University.

“The only thing that was fully consumed was the tea, and for whatever liquid substance is in the flask to act this fast, it must be cyanide,” Phutdhawong was quoted as saying by the South China Morning Post.

Deaths raise concerns for tourism

The mysterious deaths have sent shock waves through Thailand’s government. Prime Minister Srettha, aware of the potential damage to Thailand’s reputation, has been keen to promote international tourism since taking office last August. The country, still recovering from the pandemic, welcomed nearly 40 million tourists annually before Covid-19. However, this incident has sparked concerns about safety and security, following a series of high-profile kidnappings of Chinese nationals in Thailand earlier this year.

While both Vietnamese and American travellers can visit Thailand without a visa, unconfirmed reports suggest one of the deceased had made multiple recent trips to Bangkok, amplifying worries about Thailand’s image on the global stage.

“Good luck saving Thailand’s reputation as a top tourist destination,” lamented one social media user. “It still hasn’t recovered from before Covid, and now Thailand is full of criminals from all over the world.”

[With agency inputs]