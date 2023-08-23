Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (0.11%)
65293.79 + 73.76
Nifty (0.13%)
19422.50 + 26.05
Nifty Smallcap (1.46%)
5456.55 + 78.50
Nifty Midcap (0.62%)
38784.00 + 239.70
Nifty Bank (0.50%)
44212.30 + 219.05
Heatmap

SL considering China's research ship docking; security concern for India?

The Chinese research vessel 'SHI YAN 6' is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka for marine research activities in October

Photo: Wikipedia

Photo: Wikipedia (Representational image)

Press Trust of India Colombo
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 23 2023 | 12:07 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka is currently processing a request by China to allow a research ship to dock in the country, a foreign ministry spokesperson said on Wednesday, a year after a visit by a Chinese spy vessel to the Island nation raised security concerns in India.
The Chinese embassy here has made an application and the ministry is currently looking at it," Priyanga Wickramasingha, the foreign ministry spokesperson, told PTI. No dates have been fixed yet for the visit, she said.
The Chinese research vessel 'SHI YAN 6' is expected to arrive in Sri Lanka for marine research activities in October.
Described as a Research/Survey Vessel with a carrying capacity of 1115 DWT, the current draught is reported to be 5.3 metres in length overall 90.6 metres and width 17 metres,

The media here is abuzz that the foreign office here is in an awkward position about the request due to possible concerns being raised by India.
The vessel is expected to undertake research jointly with the National Aquatic Resources Research and Development Agency (NARA).
The Chinese despatch their vessels to Sri Lanka on a regular basis. Two weeks ago, the Chinese People's Liberation Army Navy warship HAI YANG 24 HAO arrived in the country on a two-day visit.

Also Read

Chinese Naval warship docks in Colombo port, to depart on Saturday

Sri Lankan Prez to call all-party meet on implementation of 13A: Minister

Cruise ship holidays: Affordable and accessible than ever before

Indian Navy Ship 'Batti Malv' visits Sri Lanka's Trincomalee port

TN fishermen to meet EAM Jaishankar, seek release of boats seized by Lanka

Blood and billions: Here's a look at the cost of Russia's war in Ukraine

Indian diaspora in US eagerly awaits Chandrayan-3's successful moon landing

Nasa picks geology team for first crewed lunar landing mission in 50 yrs

Equinor inaugurates world's largest floating wind power farm in Norway

Unpaid workers, silent sites: China's property woes hit Country Garden

It was reported that the arrival of the 129-metre-long ship was delayed due to concerns raised by India.
In August last year, a similar visit by the Chinese ballistic missile and satellite tracking ship, Yuan Wang 5', which arrived in the southern Sri Lankan port of Hambantota elicited strong reactions from India.
There were apprehensions in New Delhi about the possibility of the vessel's tracking systems attempting to snoop on Indian defence installations while being on its way to the Sri Lankan port.
However, after a considerable delay, Sri Lanka allowed the ship to dock at the strategic southern port of Hambantota, being built by a Chinese company.
Cash-strapped Sri Lanka considers both India and China equally important partners in its task to restructure its external debt. China is one of the top lenders to Sri Lanka.
Sri Lanka owes USD 7.1 billion to bilateral creditors, including USD 3 billion to China.
The negotiations for Sri Lanka's external and domestic debt restructuring must be concluded by September, the time for the International Monetary Fund's review of its USD 2.9 billion bailout extended in March this year.
The island nation was hit by an unprecedented financial crisis in 2022, the worst since its independence from Britain in 1948, due to a severe paucity of foreign exchange reserves.
Topics : sri lanka India-Sri Lanka India China relations maritime security

First Published: Aug 23 2023 | 11:54 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesChandrayaan-3 Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold -Silver PricesTop Headlines TodayHeath Streak Passes AwayBharat NCAP | Car Crash Test ProgrammeLIC | Jio Financial ServicesChandrayaan-3 Landing

Companies News

Honda to hike City, Amaze prices from Sept to offset impact of input costsLife Insurance Corp picks up 6.66% stake in Jio Financial Services

Election News

Telangana elections: BRS MLAs face competition for tickets within partyShah to release Chouhan govt's report card; address party workers in MP

India News

Nitin Gadkari to launch Bharat NCAP today, here's all you should knowChandrayaan-3 landing on August 27 if conditions are unfavourable: Isro

Economy News

You can buy onions at Rs 25/kg through retail outlets of NCCF from todayIndia's foreign trade crosses $800 bn mark in first 6 months of 2023: GTRI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon