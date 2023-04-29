close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

TN fishermen to meet EAM Jaishankar, seek release of boats seized by Lanka

The fishermen were arrested and jailed and their boats, fishing nets and their catch were seized

IANS Chennai
Fisherman in the Arabian sea

Representative Image

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2023 | 4:47 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Fishermen in the state have upped their ante against the state and central governments not intervening in releasing their boats seized by the Sri Lankan navy.

The fishermen have stated that since 2018, 109 fishing boats were impounded by the Sri Lankan authorities along with the fishermen on various charges including that they have crossed International Maritime Boundary Line (IMBL).

The fishermen were arrested and jailed and their boats, fishing nets and their catch were seized. While the arrested fishermen were released after 15 days of judicial custody, the boats, nets and catch were never returned.

The fishermen under the network of 'Anaithu Meenavar Kootamaippu' (All Fishermen Union Federation) held a one-day protest and called upon the state and central governments to immediately intervene and to provide compensation for them as they were not in a position to go to sea for fishing. This is due to the fact that the boats are impounded in Sri Lanka.

The fishermen association leaders have met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, and appraised him to intervene with the Union government for the release of these boats. The leaders have also sought an appointment with the External Affairs Minister (EAM), S. Jaishankar to seek his intervention with the Sri Lankan government on a government-to-government interaction.

The fishermen are also worried as many have had no jobs for the past several months as they don't have boats to move to the deep sea for fishing. The families are expecting immediate intervention from the state and central governments to release their boats.

Also Read

EAM Jaishankar to embark on official visit to Sri Lanka from today

EAM discuss cooperation in infra, connectivity with Lankan counterpart

Relations with Indian diaspora bolstered due to Sushma Swaraj: Jaishankar

Twelve Indian fishermen arrested by Sri Lanka Navy for poaching off coast

EAM likely to visit Lanka on Jan 19; talks on debt restructuring expected

MCD lacks comprehensive data on dairy farms, cowsheds, says NGT panel

Building projects grew by over 94% in Chennai's residential segment in Q1

India to join international climate action in civil aviation from 2027

Ensure refinery projects don't cause harm to environment: Ajit Pawar

Kishan Reddy flags off Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Secunderabad

--IANS

aal/uk/

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Tamil Nadu Fishermen sri lanka

First Published: Apr 29 2023 | 5:21 PM IST

Latest News

View More

India to join international climate action in civil aviation from 2027

While traffic is steadily rising, it is still less than the peak in March when 7.8 million people flew and also down 50 per cent from pre-pandemic levels.
2 min read

Ensure refinery projects don't cause harm to environment: Ajit Pawar

Ajit Pawar
1 min read

Kishan Reddy flags off Bharat Gaurav Tourist Train from Secunderabad

G Kishan Reddy (Photo: Wikipedia)
1 min read

Karnataka poll machinery to be vigilant against influencing voters: EC

Election Commission of India, eci, Election Commission
1 min read

Pakistan's efforts for peace should not be seen as weakness: Pak Army chief

Pakistan's new Army chief Asim Munir. (Photo: Twitter/@asim_mz)
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

Sebi likely to seek more time from Supreme Court in Adani Group case

adani group
4 min read

Weekend Bites: Ambani & Ambani, and old white males

Joe Biden
5 min read

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May

India on alert for blistering heat across swathes of country in May
2 min read

Mahindra Finance standalone net income rises 14% to Rs 684 cr in Q4

Tech Mahindra to form JV with Mahindra Finance for payments bank
2 min read

East India may see heat wave in May, El Nino still at a neutral stage: IMD

El Nino
3 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon