Friday, September 26, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Slovenia bans Israeli PM Netanyahu from entering over ICC arrest warrant

Slovenia bans Israeli PM Netanyahu from entering over ICC arrest warrant

Slovenia already had barred Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country and imposed an arms embargo on Israel

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

The EU nation of some 2 million people, which recognised a Palestinian state last year, has been a vocal critic of Israeli actions in Gaza | Image: Bloomberg

AP Ljubljana
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Slovenia on Thursday said it was banning Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from entering the European Union country to underscore its defence of international law.

The decision was linked to an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court against the Israeli prime minister, Foreign Ministry official Neva Grasic said, according to the official STA news agency.

The EU nation of some 2 million people, which recognised a Palestinian state last year, has been a vocal critic of Israeli actions in Gaza and Thursday's move against Netanyahu was apparently designed to underscore the country's policies.

Slovenia already had barred Israeli National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich from entering the country and imposed an arms embargo on Israel.

 

All countries that are bound by the international court, including Slovenia, must not recognise the situation resulting from Israel's illegal presence in the occupied Palestinian territory, and must not offer any support in maintaining this situation, she added.

The Slovenian government said on X that the decision sends a clear message to the state of Israel that Slovenia expects consistent respect for the decisions of international courts and international humanitarian law.

By doing so, Slovenia confirms its commitment to international law, universal values of human rights and a principled and consistent foreign policy, the government added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

united states, european union, us-eu, us, eu

Nearly half of US firms in Europe expect declining economic ties: Report

Trump, Tiktok

Trump signs order for TikTok US sale, cuts ByteDance stake below 20%

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump announces 100% tariff on pharma imports; duties on trucks, furniture

Donald Trump, Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir

Trump hosts Pak PM Shehbaz Sharif, Asim Munir amid strained India ties

fighter jets, jets

European diplomats warn Russia that Nato ready to shoot down jets

Topics : Benjamin Netanyahu israel Israel-Palestine Gaza Gaza conflict Slovenia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 10:49 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon