SoftBank-owned Arm plans to build its own prototype semiconductor

Arm will team up with manufacturing partners to develop the new semiconductor, FT said, citing people briefed on the move, adding that the company has built a new “solutions engineering” team that will lead the development of these prototype chips for mobile devices, laptops and other electronics.



British chipmaker Arm is building its own semiconductor to showcase the capabilities of its products, as it seeks to attract new customers and fuel growth following its Initial Public Offering (IPO) later this year, the Financial Times reported on Sunday.