World News

'Something needs to change,' Elon Musk questions X's ban in China



ANI
Last Updated : Jan 20 2025 | 2:21 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla CEO Elon Musk hailed US President-Elect Donald Trump's decision to not ban Chinese social media app TikTok.

Musk believed TikTok ban went against freedom of speech.

He, however flagged off an imbalance, stating that though TikTok is allowed to operate in the US, X is banned in China.

In a post on X, he said, "I have been against a TikTok ban for a long time, because it goes against freedom of speech. That said, the current situation where TikTok is allowed to operate in America, but X is not allowed to operate in China is unbalanced. Something needs to change."

 

Earlier on April 19, Musk had opposed the ban on TikTok, even though he said the ban would have benefitted X.

"In my opinion, TikTok should not be banned in the USA, even though such a ban may benefit the X platform. Doing so would be contrary to freedom of speech and expression. It is not what America stands for."

Earlier in the day, President-elect Donald Trump said that he agreed to "approve" TikTok on the condition that the USA will own 50 per cent of the Chinese app to "save" American jobs and prevent "our business" going to the communist nation.

Earlier, the Chinese short-form video service app expressed gratitude to Trump for "providing the necessary clarity and assurance," and confirmed that it is in the process of restoring service in the United States after Trump pledged to restore access to TikTok, which had stopped functioning in the US on Saturday night to comply with the Biden dispensation's ban order.

Speaking at the Make America Great Again (MAGA) Victory Rally at the Capitol One Arena, Trump stated, "We need to save TikTok because we have to save a lot of jobs. We don't want to give our business to China... I agreed to approve TikTok on the condition that the USA will own 50 per cent of TikTok..."Further, he also highlighted the impact of his leadership, referring to it as the "Trump Effect," which he said has led to unexpected results even before taking office.

"Before even taking office, you are seeing results no one expected to see. Everyone is calling it the 'Trump Effect.' It's you. You are the effect," Trump told rally attendees."We are going to restore patriotism to our schools, get radical left and woke ideologies out of our military and government. We are going to Make America Great Again," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Elon Musk China TikTok

First Published: Jan 20 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

