Sunita Williams in danger? A 'mutated' superbug is lurking in space station

Sunita Williams news: Nasa’s Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and her colleague Butch Wilmore successfully entered the International Space Station after docking the Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft on June 6.





The development is seen as a monumental feat, since Williams and Wilmore charted history by becoming the first members of Boeing's inaugural astronaut flight, a mission part of the Nasa's commercial crew program. The crew had to overcome challenges including helium leaks and thruster failures in the spacecraft before it successfully docked at the International Space Station.

However, a new challenge persists for the crew inside the space station in the form of a ‘notorious’ bacteria, which has evolved into a more potent form.

A multidrug resistant bacteria on Space Station has mutated

On April 16, Nasa released a note on a new scientific paper, which studied strains of the bacterial species ‘Enterobacter bugandensis’ found on the space station.

The paper, funded by an Ames Space Biology grant, studied 13 strains of E. bugandensis, a bacterium “notorious for being multi-drug resistant” isolated from the ISS, the Nasa said.

“Study findings indicate under stress, the ISS isolated strains mutated and became genetically and functionally distinct compared to their Earth counterparts. The strains were able to persist in the ISS over time with a significant abundance,” the space agency added.

It further noted that the bacteria was able to coexist with the multiple other microorganisms, and in some cases could have “helped those organisms survive.”

How did Enterobacter bugandensis mutate on ISS?

Nasa explained that closed human-built environments like the ISS are unique as they provide extreme environmental conditions due to elevated carbon dioxide levels, microgravity, and radiation. These conditions prompt the microorganisms to adapt to them in order to thrive.

Enterobacter species are found in soil, sewage, and as a commensal enteric flora of the human gastrointestinal tract, BMC Microbiology journal says.

Target age group of E. bugandensis

The US health department National Institutes of Health explains, “Nosocomial pathogens can cause life-threatening infections in neonates and immunocompromised patients. “E. bugandensis (EB-247) is a described species of Enterobacter, associated with neonatal sepsis,” it said in a paper released in 2018.

Neonatal sepsis refers to an infection involving bloodstream in newborn infants less than 28 days old.

“Enterobacter infections can include lower respiratory tract infections, skin and soft-tissue infections, urinary tract infections (UTIs), endocarditis, intra-abdominal infections, septic arthritis, osteomyelitis, CNS and ophthalmic- infections,” the website says.

Highlighting the implications of the findings, the research paper underscored the need for robust preventive measures, to ensure the safety of astronauts against any potential pathogenic threats in the future missions.