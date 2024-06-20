Sunita Williams stuck in space: After launch, Starliner's return delayed

Boeing's Starliner spacecraft, which recently succeeded in transporting National Aeronautics and Space Administration (Nasa) astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) following several delays, is now facing challenges in safely returning them to Earth.

Indian-origin astronaut Sunita Williams and Barry Wilmore made history on June 5 as one of the first crew members aboard Boeing’s Starliner spacecraft. This mission, dubbed the “Crew Flight Test”, took off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida, despite multiple prior delays, marking a significant milestone for Boeing.

Here is what we know so far about the Boeing saga and its multiple delays in launch and not delays in return.

What is Boeing's Starliner?

The Starliner is a "reusable spacecraft" that blends a proven capsule architecture with "21st-century innovations". Developed by Boeing in collaboration with Nasa’s Commercial Crew programme, the CST-100 Starliner is designed to accommodate seven passengers or a mix of crew and cargo for missions to low-Earth orbit.

For Nasa service missions to the ISS, it will carry up to four Nasa-sponsored crew members along with critical scientific research. The Starliner boasts an innovative weldless structure, enabling it to be reused up to 10 times with a six-month turnaround time.

It also features modern amenities such as wireless internet and tablet technology for crew interfaces.

"The Starliner is setting the foundation for commercial passenger spaceflight services to and from low-Earth orbit," the company web portal states.

Starliner mission details and crew members

Launched earlier this month, Boeing’s Starliner carried astronauts Barry Wilmore and Sunita Williams.





The spacecraft successfully docked with the ISS on June 6, a day after its launch. However, shortly after docking, the mission encountered significant issues, including four helium leaks and failures in five of its 28 manoeuvring thrusters.

Who is Sunita Williams?

Sunita Williams, 58, serves as the pilot for this crucial flight test. Williams' career is studded with historic achievements. In 2012, she became the first person to complete a triathlon in space, using a weight-lifting machine to simulate swimming and a treadmill for running while secured by a harness. Five years earlier, in 2007, she ran the Boston Marathon from the ISS.

A seasoned astronaut, Williams was commissioned as an Ensign in the United States Navy in 1987 and was selected by Nasa as an astronaut in 1998. She has previously served as a flight engineer on Expeditions 14/15 and 32, and later as commander of Expedition 33.

Who is Butch Wilmore?

Barry "Butch" Wilmore, 61, is the commander of the mission. A retired US Navy Captain, Wilmore is also a veteran of two spaceflights, with 178 days in space under his belt. This mission aboard Boeing's Starliner marks his third journey to the ISS.

Raised in Tennessee, Wilmore holds a Bachelor and Master of Science in Electrical Engineering from Tennessee Technological University, and a Master of Science in Aviation Systems from the University of Tennessee.

Why is Starliner's return to earth being delayed?

The helium leaks and thruster malfunctions have prompted Nasa and Boeing to delay the astronauts' return to Earth, initially slated for June 26. These technical problems need thorough investigation and resolution before Starliner can safely re-enter Earth's atmosphere and land.

Steve Stich, a Nasa programme manager, highlighted the importance of ensuring all systems are fully functional before attempting the return trip.

Impact of Starliner delay on food and other resources

The astronauts are now expected to spend approximately 20 days in space, more than double the initially planned eight days.

Despite this extension, Nasa has assured that the ISS has ample reserves of food and other supplies, sufficient for at least four months.

Starliner itself can remain docked at the ISS for up to 45 days, though future missions aim for six-month stays.

Safety and contingency plans for Starliner

In case of an emergency, Starliner is capable of ferrying the crew back to Earth. Currently, Nasa and Boeing are taking the time needed to thoroughly analyse and address the spacecraft's issues. Mike Leinbach, a former Nasa launch director, emphasised that the mission managers will not risk the astronauts' safety and will only permit the return once it is deemed safe.

Have space missions been extended before?

Extended missions at the ISS are not unprecedented. For instance, Nasa astronaut Frank Rubio returned to Earth in September after over a year at the station due to issues with his return vehicle. This context highlights the importance of ensuring the spacecraft's reliability for safe crew transportation.

Starliner mission latest update

The current Starliner mission has successfully completed 77 of its 87 test objectives, according to Mark Nappi, Boeing’s vice president overseeing the programme. However, resolving the identified issues remains a priority.

Additionally, the company faces external scrutiny, with Boeing's CEO recently apologising before Congress for ongoing quality issues affecting the jet maker, unrelated to the Starliner programme.

Future space missions

Nasa and Boeing are committed to overcoming the technical challenges facing Starliner. The successful resolution of these issues is crucial not only for the current mission but also for the future of crewed spaceflight missions conducted by Boeing.

SpaceX’s successful history with ISS missions, including its first astronaut mission in 2020, serves as a benchmark for Boeing. Despite the current setbacks, the collaborative effort between Nasa and Boeing aims to ensure the safety and success of all future space missions.

Starliner mission timeline and delays

First Starliner launch date: May 6



The Crew Flight Test faced numerous delays before its successful launch. Initially scheduled for May 6, the mission was postponed just two hours before liftoff due to a pressure regulation valve issue on the Atlas V rocket’s Centaur upper stage.

Second Starliner launch date: May 17



A subsequent launch date of May 17 was also scrapped due to a helium leak in the spacecraft’s service module.

Third Starliner launch date: June 2



Further complications included five helium leaks and last-minute computer troubles on June 2, which halted the countdown three minutes and fifty seconds before liftoff.

Despite these setbacks, the mission finally launched on June 5, making Boeing the second private company, alongside SpaceX, to transport crew to the ISS.