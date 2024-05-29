Business Standard
Sweden will donate $1.23 billion in military aid to Ukraine as war rages

It consists of equipment that is at the top of Ukraine's priority list, Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch said. It included air defence, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles

AP Copenhagen (Denmark)
1 min read Last Updated : May 29 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

The Swedish government said Wednesday that it will donate military aid to Ukraine worth 13 billion Kronor (USD 1.23 billion) in the largest help package Sweden has so far donated.
It consists of equipment that is at the top of Ukraine's priority list, Deputy Prime Minister Ebba Busch said. It included air defence, artillery ammunition and armored vehicles.
Sweden's Defence Minister Pal Jonsson reiterated that the country has ruled out for now sending any Swedish-built JAS 39 Gripen jets to Ukraine, saying the focus on the Ukrainian side is on implementing the F-16 program.
Several countries have said they want to donate F-16 fighter jets. On Tuesday, Belgium pledged 30 F-16 jets to Ukraine.
Jonsson said Sweden is still working on possibly being able to contribute with the Gripen system later.
The support package will be the 16th from Sweden since Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine began.

First Published: May 29 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

