Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 09:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Swiss voters overwhelmingly reject proposed 50% tax on super rich

Swiss voters overwhelmingly reject proposed 50% tax on super rich

Switzerland is home to some of the world's most expensive cities and anxiety about the cost of living has been gaining currency in local politics

switzerland

The Swiss government urged voters to reject it. | (Photo/Unsplash)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Switzerland on Sunday overwhelmingly rejected a proposed 50% tax on inherited fortunes of 50 million Swiss francs ($62 million) or more, with 78% of votes against the plan, an outcome that even exceeded the two-thirds opposition indicated in polls. 
Bankers have watched the vote closely, casting it as a litmus test of appetite for wealth redistribution in Switzerland, as other countries, such as Norway, have beefed up their wealth tax or debated similar moves. 
Switzerland is home to some of the world's most expensive cities and anxiety about the cost of living has been gaining currency in local politics. 
The proposal from the youth wing of the leftist Social Democrats, or JUSOs, aimed to fund projects to reduce the impact of climate change. "The super rich inherit billions, we inherit crises," they argued. 
 
Critics of the initiative said it could trigger an exodus of wealthy people from Switzerland, reducing overall tax revenues.
The Swiss government urged voters to reject it.

More From This Section

opec

Opec+ agrees to maintain pause in oil output hikes for Q1: Report

Khaleda Zia

Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda critical, exiled son uncertain of return

Earthquake, Afghanistan Earthquake

4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal province, no damage reported

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu submits request for pardon amid his ongoing corruption trial

Gold

Gold could retest record highs as traders eye Powell's speech, RBI policy

Topics : Swiss account holders Switzerland Taxation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 9:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon