Sunday, November 30, 2025 | 08:11 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda critical, exiled son uncertain of return

Bangladesh's ex-PM Khaleda critical, exiled son uncertain of return

Her party has regained prominence after Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's long-serving former prime minister, was ousted in a student-led uprising last year

Khaleda Zia

The interim government will issue a travel pass within a day if Rahman wishes to return to Bangladesh, de facto Foreign Minister Touhid Hossain said on Sunday. | Image: Wikipedia

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Don't want to miss the best from Business Standard?

Bangladesh's former prime minister Khaleda Zia remains in "very critical" condition at a Dhaka hospital, her party said on Sunday, as her self-exiled son and acting party chief Tarique Rahman signaled uncertainty over his return. 
Khaleda, 80, who is the leader of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party, was admitted to a private hospital on November 23 with a severe chest infection affecting her heart and lungs, doctors and senior party officials said. 
Her party has regained prominence after Sheikh Hasina, Bangladesh's long-serving former prime minister, was ousted in a student-led uprising last year. 
Rahman, who has lived in London since 2008, wrote on Facebook on Saturday that his return to Bangladesh was "not entirely" in his control, fuelling speculation over political or legal hurdles. 
 
The interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus later said it had "no restrictions or objections" to his return.

Also Read

Sheikh Hasina, Sheikh, Hasina

Bangladesh ex-PM Hasina gets 21 yrs prison sentence in corruption cases

Firefighters and fire tendors deployed at the site trying get control of the fire in warehouse. | Photo: PTI

Thousands left homeless as fire in Bangladesh slum destroys 1,500 shanties

Bangladesh, Bangladesh Flag

Bangladesh's ex-PM Hasina's party announces nationwide protests till Nov 30

Rice, Rice exports

Pakistan to export 100K tonnes of rice to Bangladesh, marking record trade

Bangladesh needs reform, not old executioners and political vengeance

Bangladesh needs reform, not old executioners and political vengeance

"There are no obstacles in this matter," Yunus' press secretary Shafiqul Alam said in a Facebook post. 
The interim government will issue a travel pass within a day if Rahman wishes to return to Bangladesh, de facto Foreign Minister Touhid Hossain said on Sunday. 
Rahman has been acquitted in all the cases against him since Hasina's ouster in August last year, effectively removing the legal barriers that once complicated his return. 
The Bangladesh Nationalist Party, which boycotted disputed elections in 2014 and 2024, has gained momentum since last August and is seen as a frontrunner in Bangladesh's shifting political landscape.

More From This Section

Earthquake, Afghanistan Earthquake

4.4 magnitude earthquake strikes western Nepal province, no damage reported

Benjamin Netanyahu, Benjamin, Netanyahu, Israel PM

Netanyahu submits request for pardon amid his ongoing corruption trial

Gold

Gold could retest record highs as traders eye Powell's speech, RBI policy

opec

Opec+ set to hold oil output policy amid fears of a looming supply glut

Explosion

7 explosions occur in Balochistan in 24 hours, no casualties reported

Topics : Bangladesh Khaleda Zia Bangladesh election Sheikh Hasina

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 30 2025 | 8:03 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGoogle Maps Power Saving ModeEPF Passbook UpdateSennheiser HDB 630 HeadphonesThailand FloodsH-1B Visa ScamBig Boss 19 Voting TrendHong Kong FirePersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon