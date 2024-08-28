Taiwan reports 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Nine of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said. Photo: PTI

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with 7 PLAN vessels and one official ship around the country up until 6 am on Wednesday morning. Out of the 30 aircraft that were detected around Taiwan by its defence forces, 27 of them crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait. "30 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence wrote on X.

"We have monitored the situation and responded," it added.

Meanwhile on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 15 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels.

This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.

Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary. (ANI)

Earlier on Monday, the Taiwanese MND detected 12 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft and six PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around its territory.

The MND stated that seven aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).