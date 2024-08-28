Business Standard
Taiwan reports 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

Taiwan reports 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels around territory

"We have monitored the situation and responded," it added

Five Jaguar fighter aircraft fly in formation during the 71st Republic Day Parade at Rajpath, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

Nine of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said. Photo: PTI

ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence detected 30 Chinese PLA aircraft, along with 7 PLAN vessels and one official ship around the country up until 6 am on Wednesday morning.
Out of the 30 aircraft that were detected around Taiwan by its defence forces, 27 of them crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait.
"30 PLA aircraft, 7 PLAN vessels and 1 official ship operating around Taiwan were detected up until 6 a.m. (UTC+8) today. 27 of the aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's southwestern and eastern ADIZ," Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence wrote on X.
Meanwhile on Tuesday, Taiwan's Ministry of National Defence (MND) said that it detected 15 Chinese military aircraft and seven naval vessels.
Nine of the aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan's southeastern and southwestern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ), Taiwan's MND said.

This adds to a series of similar provocations by China in recent months. Reportedly, China has increased its military activities around Taiwan, including regular air and naval incursions into Taiwan's ADIZ and military exercises near the island.
Notably, Taiwan has been governed independently since 1949. However, China considers Taiwan part of its territory and insists on eventual reunification, by force if necessary. (ANI)
Earlier on Monday, the Taiwanese MND detected 12 PLA (People's Liberation Army) aircraft and six PLAN (People's Liberation Army Navy) vessels around its territory.
The MND stated that seven aircraft crossed the median line and entered Taiwan's Eastern Air Defence Identification Zone (ADIZ).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

China Taiwan aircrafts Military weapon

First Published: Aug 28 2024 | 9:25 AM IST

