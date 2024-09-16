Taliban suspends polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, says UN

Business Standard
Last Updated : Sep 16 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

The Taliban have suspended polio vaccination campaigns in Afghanistan, the UN said Monday.
Afghanistan is one of two countries in which the spread of the potentially fatal, paralyzing disease has never been stopped. The other is Pakistan.
News of the suspension was relayed to UN agencies right before the September immunization campaign was due to start. No reason was given for the suspension, and no one from the Taliban-controlled government was immediately available for comment.
A top official from the World Health Organization said it was aware of discussions to move away from house-to-house vaccinations and instead have immunizations in places like mosques.
 
The WHO has confirmed 18 polio cases in Afghanistan this year, all but two in the south of the country. That's up from six cases in 2023.
The Global Polio Eradication Initiative is aware of the recent policy discussions on shifting from house-to-house polio vaccination campaigns to site-to-site vaccination in parts of Afghanistan, said Dr. Hamid Jafari from the WHO. Partners are in the process of discussing and understanding the scope and impact of any change in current policy.
Anti-polio campaigns in neighboring Pakistan are regularly marred by violence. Militants target vaccination teams and police assigned to protect them, falsely claiming that the campaigns are a Western conspiracy to sterilize children.

First Published: Sep 16 2024 | 4:51 PM IST

