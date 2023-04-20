Tesla earnings drop 20% but Elon Musk to put sales ahead of profit

Musk argued that Tesla could financially withstand price cuts, giving it the upper hand against rivals. “We’ve taken a view that pushing for higher volumes and a larger fleet is the right choice here versus a lower volume and higher margin,” Musk told analysts.



Tesla’s shares sank more than 8 per cent on Thursday and dragged down other automakers after Chief Executive Elon Musk signalled the electric-vehicle maker will keep cutting prices to drum up demand even after taking a big hit to margins. The firm’s net income came in at $2.51 billion, down 24 per cent from last year, while GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) earnings came in at 73 cents, down 23 per cent from the year-ago quarter.