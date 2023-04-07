Tesla slashes prices of its electric vehicles in US to spur demand

Also Read

After China, Tesla now announces price cuts on its electric vehicles in US

Tesla continues to dominate US EV market with a share of over 50%

Delivery time gets longer for some Tesla models in China after discounts

Tesla Superchargers now open to other EVs at 'select sites' in US

Tesla doubles net income to $3.3 bn in Q3, automotive sales up 55%

Macron counting on Xi 'to bring Russia to senses' for ending Ukraine war

Providing 24/7 gas supply to masses not possible, says Pakistan minister

Pakistan needs foreign loans to avoid public debt crisis, says World Bank

EPA proposes measures to reduce health risks near US chemical plants