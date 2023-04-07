close

Tesla slashes prices of its electric vehicles in US to spur demand

Tesla doubling down on a discount drive against the backdrop of a weakening economy

Reuters
Photo: Bloomberg

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:29 AM IST
Tesla Inc has slashed prices of its electric vehicles in the United States, its website showed on Thursday, doubling down on a discount drive against the backdrop of a weakening economy.
 
(Reporting by Akriti Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Topics : Tesla | Electric Vehicles | United States

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:29 AM IST

