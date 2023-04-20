close

Thousands of Sudanese cross borders to flee fighting, says report

Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan's ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people

Reuters
Sudan clashes, Sudan

Sudan clashes (Photo: Reuters)

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2023 | 10:48 PM IST
Thousands of Sudanese have crossed into Chad to flee fighting in the western region of Darfur and thousands more streamed out of the capital Khartoum, where renewed heavy gunfire erupted on Thursday as the latest of several ceasefires broke down.
 
Forces commanded by two previously allied leaders of Sudan’s ruling council began a violent power struggle last weekend that has so far killed more than 330 people, tipping a nation reliant on food aid into what the United Nations calls a humanitarian catastrophe. The fiercest battles between the army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) have been around Khartoum, one of Africa’s largest urban areas, and in Darfur, still scarred by a brutal conflict that ended three years ago. Around 10,000 to 20,000 people fleeing the fighting have taken refuge in villages along the border inside Chad.

Huawei launches its own tech system after US snub
China’s Huawei Technologies said on Thursday it is replacing internal software management systems it once sourced from US vendors with its own in-house version, hailing it as a victory over US curbs that once threatened its survival. Huawei held an internal ceremony to celebrate the switch to its own ‘MetaERP’ (enterprise resource planning system) in south China on Thursday, attended by Huawei’s rotating Chairperson Meng Wanzhou, the daughter of the company’s founder Ren Zhengfei.

ERP software is used by companies to manage key business operations ranging from accounting to supply chain management. 
 
“We were cut off from the old ERP system and other core operation and management systems three years ago,” 
said Tao Jingwen, a Huawei board member.  

Topics : Huawei Sudan

First Published: Apr 20 2023 | 10:48 PM IST

