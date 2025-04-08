Tuesday, April 08, 2025 | 07:09 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump admin in early talks to hold military parade in DC on June 14

Trump admin in early talks to hold military parade in DC on June 14

The Army is in early discussions about potentially adding a parade to the Army's 250th birthday festival, which is being held June 14, according to a defense official

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump in his first term proposed having a grand military parade in the US after watching one in France on Bastille Day in 2017. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration is having early discussions about a grand military parade in Washington this summer, something that is a long-held dream of President Donald Trump.

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser said Monday that the administration had reached out to the city about holding a parade on June 14 that would stretch from Arlington, Virginia, where the Pentagon and Arlington National Cemetery are located, across the Potomac River and into Washington.

The Army is in early discussions about potentially adding a parade to the Army's 250th birthday festival, which is being held June 14, according to a defense official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the discussions are ongoing and no decisions have been made.

 

June 14 is also Trump's 79th birthday.

The White House in a statement said that no military parade has been scheduled."  The Army birthday festival, which has been in the planning stages for about two years, is to include an array of activities and displays on the National Mall, including Army Stryker armored vehicles, Humvees, helicopters and other equipment.

In a statement, Col. David Butler, an Army spokesman, said that it's too early to say yet whether or not we're having a parade but we're working with the White House as well as several government agencies to make the celebration a national level event.

Trump in his first term proposed having a grand military parade in the US after watching one in France on Bastille Day in 2017. Trump said after watching the two-hour procession along the famed Champs-Elysees that he wanted a grander one in Washington on Pennsylvania Avenue.

But the event never happened due to expected high costs, with one estimate of a $92 million price tag, and logistical hangups.

Trump in 2018 said in a post on the social media site then known as Twitter that he was canceling the event over costs and accused local politicians of price gouging.

When asked to give us a price for holding a great celebratory military parade, they wanted a number so ridiculously high that I cancelled it, he said in his post.

Bowser, speaking at a news conference Monday, said she didn't know if the event was being characterized as a military parade" but said military tanks rolling through the city's streets would not be good.

If military tanks were used, they should be accompanied with many millions of dollars to repair the roads," she said.

Takis Karantonis, the chair of the Arlington County Board, said in a statement that Secret Service contacted the county on Friday regarding the possibility of a military parade to celebrate the 250th Anniversary of the U.S. Army, but no further details were offered.

Karantonis said it was not clear what the scope of the parade would be but said, I would hope the Federal Government remains sensitive to the pain and concerns of numerous active military and veteran residents, who have lost or might lose their jobs in recent federal decisions, as they reflect on how best to celebrate the Army's anniversary.

The parade plans were first reported by Washington City Paper on Sunday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Donald Trump administration

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 7:05 AM IST

