Trump address LIVE: Trump passes Clinton for longest first address to joint session of Congress
Trump's Congress Address: Donald Trump, the 47th US President, arrived at the Capitol for the first Congress address ever since his inauguration in January
BS Web Team New Delhi
President Donald Trump on Tuesday took credit for swift and unrelenting action in reorienting the nation's economy, immigration and foreign policy as he updated Congress and the American people on his turbulent first few weeks in office, which have featured a dismantling of the federal government, tensions with America's allies and a trade war compounding economic uncertainty.
His joint address to Congress was the latest marker in Trump's takeover of the nation's capital, where the Republican-led House and Senate have done little to restrain the president as he and his allies work to slash the size of the federal government and remake America's place in the world. With a tight grip on his party, Trump has been emboldened to take sweeping actions after overcoming impeachments in his first term and criminal prosecutions in between his two administrations.
Trump's theme was the "renewal of the American dream, the White House said, and he laid out his achievements as well as appealed to Congress to provide more money to finance his aggressive immigration crackdown.
It has been nothing but swift and unrelenting action, Trump said of his opening weeks in office, according to excerpts prepared by the White House. The People elected me to do the job, and I am doing it.
Early in Trump's remarks, sustained and repeated interruptions came from the Democratic side, with Texas Rep. Al Green standing and yelling that Trump had no mandate.
9:32 AM
Donald Trump surpasses record for longest presidential speech to Congress
Trump’s address has broken the record for the longest presidential address to Congress, passing former president Bill Clinton’s one hour and 28 minute state of the union address in January 2000.
9:25 AM
India charges auto tariffs higher than 100%, claims Trump
9:22 AM
Trump hits out at DEI initiative in federal government
Donald Trump claimed that his administration had finished "the tyranny of so-called diversity, equity and inclusion policies all across the entire federal government and indeed the private sector and our military.”
9:17 AM
President Donald Trump renames Texas wildlife refuge after Jocelyn Nungaray
Donald Trump presented an executive order renaming a wildlife refuge in Texas to honor Jocelyn Nungaray, a 12-year-old who was murdered last summer. Two immigrants men from Venezuela are accused of killing the girl.
9:12 AM
Donald Trump wants ‘death penalty’ for cop killers
“I’m also asking for a new crime bill getting tough on repeat offenders, while enhancing protections for America’s police officers, so they can do their jobs without fear of their lives being totally destroyed,” Trump said.
9:09 AM
Japan and South Korea want to partner with US in Alaska pipeline: Donald Trump
“Japan, South Korea and other nations want to be our partner, with investments of trillions of dollars each,” Trump said in his address to the US Congress.
9:02 AM
Trump recognizes family of Laken Riley and celebrates legislation passed in her name
President Donald Trump recognized Laken Riley’s family, who was in attendance Tuesday night at his address to a joint session of Congress. Riley, a University of Georgia student, was killed by an illegal immigrant while out for a run. Congress passed and Trump signed into law a bill bearing her name as his first piece of legislation in his second term.
8:47 AM
Federal workers who resist “will be removed from office immediately,” says Donald Trump
“My administration will reclaim power from this unaccountable bureaucracy, and we will restore true democracy to America again. And any federal bureaucrat who resists this change will be removed from office immediately,” Trump said.
8:44 AM
Trump says Biden responsible for inflation
“As you know, we inherited from the last administration an economic catastrophe and an inflation nightmare. Their policies drove up energy prices, pushed up grocery costs and drove the necessities of life out of reach for millions and millions of Americans ... We suffered the worst inflation in 48 years, but perhaps even in the history of our country, they’re not sure,” President Donald Trump says,
8:42 AM
Trump address LIVE: US should get rid of the Chips act, says Trump
“The CHIPS act is a horrible, horrible thing. We give hundreds of billions of dollars and it doesn’t mean a thing. They take our money and they don’t spend it,” Trump said
8:38 AM
Trump address LIVE: Trump talks about executive action banning transgender women from women's sports
8:36 AM
Trump address to Congress LIVE: Illegal border crossings last month were lowest ever recorded, Trump claims
8:34 AM
Democratic Rep. Al Green removed from House chamber after disrupting Trump address to Congress
A disruption from Democratic Rep. Al Green of Texas resulted in him being escorted out of the chamber by the House Sergeant at Arms.
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Mar 05 2025 | 8:36 AM IST