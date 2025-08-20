Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 07:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump govt revokes security clearances of 37 current, former govt officials

Trump govt revokes security clearances of 37 current, former govt officials

It's the latest action of retribution by the Trump administration against national security officials he perceives as having been against him

Donald Trump

Trump administration has ordered the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former national security officials. (Photo: PTI)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration has ordered the revocation of the security clearances of 37 current and former national security officials, including some who worked on the intelligence community's assessment that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election, according to people familiar with the matter who were not authorised to discuss it by name.

A memo from the Office of the Director of National Intelligence, which was seen by The Associated Press, accuses the targeted individuals of having engaged in the politicisation or weaponisation of intelligence to advance personal or partisan gain.

It's the latest action of retribution by the Trump administration against national security officials he perceives as having been against him.

 

It comes as his government has launched a sweeping effort to cast doubt on the legitimacy of intelligence community findings that Russia interfered on his behalf in the 2016 election.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Syria, Syrian Rebels

Syrian, Israeli delegations meet in Paris as US pushes for normalisation

US President Donald Trump

Trump moves to use presidential power to help party in 2026 midterms

international student, immigrants

US to screen immigrants for 'anti-Americanism' in process to get green card

Donald Trump

Trump cancels August vacation in New Jersey to work on Russia-Ukraine

Karoline Leavitt

Trump only prez to check Russia this century, ensure peace: WH press secy

Topics : Trump administration Donald Trump administration Trump govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 7:46 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai Rains LIVEIndia Asia Cup Squad Announcement LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWho is Manika VishwakarmaGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Sudershan ReddyBlueStone Jewellery IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon