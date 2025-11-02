Sunday, November 02, 2025 | 06:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump hails 'G2 meeting' with Xi Jinping as great step toward lasting peace

Trump hails 'G2 meeting' with Xi Jinping as great step toward lasting peace

After his highly anticipated meeting, Trump said that Washington has reached a landmark one-year trade pact with China

Donald Trump, Trump, Xi Jinping

President Donald Trump, left, and Chinese President Xi Jinping shake hands before their meeting at Gimhae International Airport in Busan, South Korea.(Photo:PTI)

ANI US
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 02 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

United States President Donald Trump said on Sunday that his meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping was "a great one" and would bring lasting peace and success for both nations.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "My G2 meeting with President Xi of China was a great one for both of our countries. This meeting will lead to everlasting peace and success. God bless both China and the USA!"

The US President met the Chinese President Jinping on the sidelines of the APEC Summit in Busan, South Korea on October 30.

After his highly anticipated meeting, Trump said that Washington has reached a landmark one-year trade pact with China, slashing US tariffs on Chinese imports from 57 per cent to 47 per cent.

 

Speaking to reporters aboard Air Force One, Trump stated, "We have a deal," referring to the trade pact which will be routinely extended.

Also Read

Mark Carney, Canada

Canada PM Carney apologises to Donald Trump for Ronald Reagan tariff ad

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump back on '60 Minutes' for 1st time after settling lawsuit with CBS

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President, Donald Trump

'Prevent world from returning to law of jungle': Xi warns against bullying

US senate, White house, United states

Republican leaders reject Trump's demands to scrap Senate filibuster

arrest, deportation, jail, crime, us prison, prison

Several arrested in Michigan in Halloween weekend attack plot: FBI director

"Every year we'll renegotiate the deal, but I think the deal will go on for a long time, long beyond the year. We'll negotiate at the end of the year," he added.

Trump further noted that the 10 per cent tariff reduction on Chinese exports to the US was due to China agreeing to take "strong action" on the fentanyl issue.

"It was 57, now it's 47," the US President said.

"We reduced it by the fentanyl because I believe they are really taking strong action. We've already seen the action on fentanyl, and they're taking very strong action. So reduced to 10 per cent," he added.

Later, while speaking to reporters, Trump announced that China has committed to immediately purchase "large and tremendous amounts" of soybeans and other US farm products as part of a deal between the two nations.

During a gaggle aboard Air Force One following his departure to Washington, Trump hailed the decision as a "very nice gesture" from President Xi Jinping, noting that his Chinese counterpart had authorised the purchase a day earlier.

"We're in agreement on so many elements. Large amounts, tremendous amounts of the soybeans and other farm products are going to be purchased, starting immediately. If you notice, President Xi authorised yesterday for China to start buying very large quantities of soybeans and other things, which I appreciated. That was a very nice gesture," Trump said.

According to CNN, in May, China halted its purchases of US soybeans following Trump's announcement of tariffs, leaving farmers nationwide with billions of dollars' worth of unsold crops and prompting some to question the policies of a president many had supported.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Egypt Tourism Minister, Sherif Fathy

Billion-dollar Grand Egyptian Museum to show Egypt's ancient civilisation

US China flag, US-China flag

China to suspend some rare earth curbs, probes on US chip companies

oil, oil production

Opec+ weighs small oil output hike for December ahead of key meet

US flag, US, united states

Food aid uncertainty deepens as US govt shutdown fight hits crisis point

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

Two more suspects charged in Paris Louvre crown jewels heist case

Topics : Donald Trump Xi Jinping US China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 02 2025 | 6:50 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon