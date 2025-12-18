Thursday, December 18, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Trump Media to merge with TAE in $6 bn deal to build nuclear fusion company

The transaction will create one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion companies, according to a statement on Thursday. It plans to begin construction next year on the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant, subject to required approvals. (Photo: Reuters)

  Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. and TAE Technologies Inc. agreed to combine in an all-stock transaction valued at more than $6 billion. 
 
The transaction will create one of the world’s first publicly traded fusion companies, according to a statement on Thursday. It plans to begin construction next year on the world’s first utility-scale fusion power plant, subject to required approvals.
 
Upon completion of the deal, shareholders of each company will own about 50% of the combined firm on a fully diluted equity basis.
 

Topics : Donald Trump World News US Trump Organisation

First Published: Dec 18 2025 | 6:26 PM IST

