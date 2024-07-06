Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Trump's lawyers seek to freeze classified docs case citing immunity ruling

On Tuesday, sentencing for Trump's hush money convictions was postponed until at least September

Donald Trump, Trump

Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a 6-3 opinion Monday that presidents enjoy absolute immunity from prosecution for actions involving their core constitutional powers. (Photo:Bloomberg)

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Donald Trump asked a federal judge Friday to freeze the classified documents case against him in light of a Supreme Court ruling this week that said former presidents have broad immunity from prosecution.
Trump's lawyers told US District Judge Aileen Cannon that the prosecution should be put on pause until she resolves pending defense motions that assert that Trump is immune from criminal charges in the case and that special counsel Jack Smith was illegally appointed by the Justice Department.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a 6-3 opinion Monday that presidents enjoy absolute immunity from prosecution for actions involving their core constitutional powers and are presumptively immune for all other official acts. In a separate concurring opinion, Justice Clarence Thomas wrote that Smith's appointment was invalid because there is no law establishing the office of the special counsel.

The request Friday underscores the potentially far-reaching implications of the high court's opinion. On Tuesday, sentencing for Trump's hush money convictions was postponed until at least September as the judge in the New York case agreed to weigh the possible impact of the opinion.
The opinion came in a separate case brought by Smith charging Trump with plotting to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election. But Trump's lawyers in the documents case in Florida, where he is charged with illegally retaining top secret records from his presidency at his Mar-a-Lago estate, have challenged the indictment on the same legal grounds raised in Monday's Supreme Court opinion.

More From This Section

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

How Labour beat Conservatives in Britain after 14 years, by the numbers

Cyclone Mocha

Beryl batters Mexico as Texas officials urge coastal residents to prepare

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

UK's newly-elected Parliament most diverse ever except at the top

Chile_Wildfire

California wildfire: Firefighters make progress but heat, fire risk expand

Joe Biden, Biden, Joe

Walmart heir Christy Walton joins Novogratz urging Biden to exit prez race

Cannon heard arguments last month on the legality of Smith's appointment, but did not immediately rule. She has also not ruled on the immunity question.
Resolution of these threshold questions is necessary to minimize the adverse consequences to the institution of the Presidency arising from this unconstitutional investigation and prosecution, defence lawyers wrote as they requested the opportunity to make additional paperwork.
They said the case should be frozen, with the exception of a separate, and also unresolved, dispute over an effort by prosecutors to bar Trump from making public comments that could endanger FBI agents involved in the case.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden casts debate as 'bad episode,' says, not sign of serious problem

Joe Biden, Biden

I am running the race, going to win again: Prez Biden at Wisconsin rally

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden heads into a make-or-break stretch for his imperiled prez campaign

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden vows to keep running even as signs point to eroding support

Nikki Haley

Nikki Haley jabs top American journalist over Joe Biden's term prediction

Topics : Joe Biden US presidential elections US Supreme Court US government Donald Trump Jr

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 06 2024 | 7:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAmazon Fire TV Stick 4K ReviewAssam FloodsLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede Latest UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon