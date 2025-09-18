Thursday, September 18, 2025 | 09:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump says he disagrees with UK move to recognise Palestinian state

Trump says he disagrees with UK move to recognise Palestinian state

Starmer said he and Trump agreed on the ultimate aim of peace in the region

Donald Trump

Asked at a press conference about recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said: "I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually." (Image: Bloomberg)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

U.S. President Donald Trump said he disagreed with British Prime Minister Keir Starmer over recognising a Palestinian state, speaking following a bilateral meeting on Thursday during his state visit. 
Asked at a press conference about recognising a Palestinian state, Trump said: "I have a disagreement with the prime minister on that score, one of our few disagreements, actually." Starmer said he and Trump agreed on the ultimate aim of peace in the region.
"We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable," he said. 
When pressed about reports he was waiting for Trump to leave the country before formally recognising a Palestinian state this weekend, Starmer said: "I made my position clear at the end of July as to the timing, which has got nothing to do with this state visit." "I've discussed it with the president, as you would expect, amongst two leaders who respect each other and like each other and want to bring about a better solution in the best way that we can," he added.
 
 

More From This Section

International Space Station

Northrop Grumman cargo ship reaches ISS a day late after engine glitch

US economy, united states, US Fed

US jobless claims fall to 231,000 after recent surge to 4-year high

Arrest, woman arrest, arrested

UK police arrest suspects as Lithuania exposes Russia-linked sabotage plot

Nvidia

What China ban means for Nvidia's billions and who gains in Beijing?

Nvidia

Nvidia to invest $5 bn in Intel to co-develop chips, expand AI platforms

Topics : Donald Trump UK US palestine

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 9:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEuro Pratik Sales IPOIvalue Infosolution IPOHyundai-Employee Union Wage SettlementGST on InsuranceLatest News LIVEIndia-w vs Australia-w 2nd ODI playing 11Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon