Home / World News / Northrop Grumman cargo ship reaches ISS a day late after engine glitch

Northrop Grumman cargo ship reaches ISS a day late after engine glitch

Astronauts used the space station's robot arm to pluck Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule from orbit as they soared over Africa

International Space Station

This is the first flight of the extra-large version of the Cygnus, which is packed with food, science experiments and equipment for the space station's toilet and other systems. NASA holds contracts with Northrop Grumman as well as SpaceX to keep the orbiting lab well stocked. Russia also sends supplies, and Japan is about to resume deliveries as well.

AP Cape Canaveral(US)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A supply ship arrived at the International Space Station on Thursday after a day's delay due to a premature engine shutdown.

Astronauts used the space station's robot arm to pluck Northrop Grumman's Cygnus capsule from orbit as they soared over Africa.

The 5,000-kilogram shipment should have reached the space station Wednesday, three days after blasting off from Florida. But when the capsule tried to climb higher, its main engine shut down too soon. Engineers traced the problem to an overly conservative software setting.

Northrop Grumman named its latest capsule the S S Willie McCool after the pilot of the doomed 2003 flight of space shuttle Columbia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Northrop Grumman International Space Station NASA SpaceX

First Published: Sep 18 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

