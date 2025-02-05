Business Standard

Trump sees 'long-term' US ownership of Gaza, doesn't dismiss using military

Trump sees 'long-term' US ownership of Gaza, doesn't dismiss using military

Trump added the US would level destroyed buildings and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area

US President Donald Trump

We'll do what is necessary, Trump said about the possibility of deploying troops to fill any security vacuum, Trump said | Image: Bloomberg

AP Washington
Last Updated : Feb 05 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

President Donald Trump said Tuesday he isn't ruling out deploying US troops to support reconstruction of Gaza and he envisions long-term US ownership of a redevelopment of the territory.

We'll do what is necessary, Trump said about the possibility of deploying troops to fill any security vacuum. If it's necessary, we'll do that.

The comments came after Trump said he wants the US to take ownership of the Gaza Strip and redevelop it after Palestinians are resettled elsewhere.

We will own it and be responsible for dismantling all of the dangerous unexploded bombs and other weapons on the site, Trump said a start of a joint news conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

 

Trump added the US would level destroyed buildings and create an economic development that will supply unlimited numbers of jobs and housing for the people of the area.

The comments came after Trump earlier suggested that displaced Palestinians in Gaza be permanently resettled outside the war-torn territory.

First Published: Feb 05 2025 | 7:22 AM IST

