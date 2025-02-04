Business Standard

Tuesday, February 04, 2025 | 08:05 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump wants Ukraine's rare earth elements as condition of further support

Trump wants Ukraine's rare earth elements as condition of further support

Trump suggested that he's received word from the Ukrainian government that they'd be willing to make a deal to give the US access to the elements critical to the modern high-tech economy

US Ukraine, US Ukraine flag

Trump, who had previously said he'd bring about a rapid end to the war, said talks are ongoing to bring the conflict to a close | Photo: Shutterstock

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 04 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Monday indicated that he wants to reach an agreement with Ukraine to gain access to the country's rare earth materials as a condition for continuing US support for its war against Russia.

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump complained that the US had sent more in military and economic assistance to Ukraine than its European partners, adding, We're looking to do a deal with Ukraine where they're going to secure what we're giving them with their rare earth and other things."  Trump suggested that he's received word from the Ukrainian government that they'd be willing to make a deal to give the US access to the elements critical to the modern high-tech economy.

 

I want to have security of rare earth, Trump added. We're putting in hundreds of billions of dollars. They have great rare earth. And I want security of the rare earth, and they're willing to do it.

Trump, who had previously said he'd bring about a rapid end to the war, said talks are ongoing to bring the conflict to a close.

We made a lot of progress on Russia, Ukraine," Trump said. "We'll see what happens. We're going to stop that ridiculous war.

Also Read

Trudeau

President Trump's Canada, Mexico border deals avert trade war for now

deportation

Trump admin ends temporary deportation protection for 350,000 Venezuelans

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump orders creation of wealth fund, says it could own part of TikTok

Tesla CEO and X owner Elon Musk

Investors bet on Musk, Tesla to make fortune under Trump as threats mount

Donald Trump, Trump

Here's all you need to know about USAID and why Trump, Musk want to end it

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told the Associated Press on Saturday that any negotiations between the US and Russia but without his country were unacceptable.

They may have their own relations, but talking about Ukraine without us it is dangerous for everyone, Zelenskyy said.

He said his team has been in contact with the Trump administration, but those discussions are at a general level, and he believes in-person meetings will take place soon to develop more detailed agreements.

We need to work more on this, Zelenskyy said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Russia Ukraine conflict, Russia Ukraine

Ukraine strikes major Russian oil refinery twice in 3 days: Official

US President Donald Trump

NY AG tells hospitals to continue transgender care after Trump's order

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Musk is working for Trump as a 'special govt employee': White House

plane crash

Crews remove large portion of jet from river after air collision near DC

Muhammad Yunus, Yunus

Protect religious minorities: Bangladesh's Yunus asks security chiefs

Topics : Donald Trump Ukraine US government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 04 2025 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEUnion Budget 2025 LIVEDelhi Elections LIVELatest News LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price todayBudget 2025Rahul Gandhi in ParliamentIND vs ENG ODI Series Venues
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon