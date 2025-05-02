Friday, May 02, 2025 | 10:24 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump signs executive order directing federal funding cuts to PBS, NPR

Trump signs executive order directing federal funding cuts to PBS, NPR

The order instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other federal agencies to cease Federal funding for NPR and PBS

Donald Trump, Trump

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aiming to slash public subsidies to PBS and NPR. (Photo: Reuters)

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : May 02 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Listen to This Article

President Donald Trump on Thursday signed an executive order aiming to slash public subsidies to PBS and NPR as he alleged bias in the broadcasters' reporting.

The order instructs the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and other federal agencies to cease Federal funding for NPR and PBS" and further requires that that they work to root out indirect sources of public financing for the news organisations. 

The White House, in a social media posting announcing the signing, said the outlets receive millions from taxpayers to spread radical, woke propaganda disguised as 'news.'  The broadcasters get roughly half a billion dollars in public money through the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, and have been preparing for the possibility of stiff cuts since Trump's election, as Republicans have long complained about them.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Luigi Mangione, UnitedHealth CEO murder convict

Mangione wants murder case dropped, cites double jeopardy in CEO killing

JD Vance, Vance

Vance heralds 'industrial renaissance' at South Carolina steel plant

US flag, US, united states

US House votes to block California's nation-leading vehicle emissions rules

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump govt asks SC to strip legal protections from 350K Venezuelan migrants

us china, china us, china flag, us flag

Evaluating trade talks with US, says China hinting at possible thaw

Topics : Donald Trump Trump administration Donald Trump administration

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 02 2025 | 10:22 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025International Labour Day 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon