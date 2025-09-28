Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Donald Trump to meet top Democrats as both sides dig in on shutdown

Donald Trump to meet top Democrats as both sides dig in on shutdown

The bill at issue would only fund the government until mid-November and must pass before Oct. 1

The discussions will be the first between Trump and congressional leaders ahead of the deadline to avoid a shutdown. (Photo: PTI)

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

Alicia Diaz
 
The top four congressional leaders will meet with President Donald Trump at the White House on Monday, a day before federal funding would expire if the two parties can’t agree on a short-term spending bill.  
The discussions will be the first between Trump and congressional leaders ahead of the deadline to avoid a shutdown. Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer and his House counterpart, Hakeem Jeffries, were expected to meet with the president last week but it was canceled by the White House at the last minute.  
Now they are meeting Monday at the White House with the president as well as Senate Republican leaders, including Majority Leader John Thune. 
 
The bill at issue would only fund the government until mid-November and must pass before Oct. 1. Democrats are insisting it must include an extension of health-care subsidies and a restoration of budget cuts to health care implemented by Trump’s signature legislation that passed earlier this year. Republicans say negotiations for those issues can happen after averting a shutdown.  

“We can have that conversation. But before we do, release the hostage. Set the American people free. Keep the government open, and then let’s have a conversation about those premium tax credits,” Thune said on NBC’s Meet the Press Sunday.
Republicans will need at least seven Democrats to back the short-term bill in the Senate, which has already passed the House. Trump has threatened mass firings of federal workers if the government shuts down. 
“The bottom line is very simple: It’s up to them,” Schumer said on Meet the Press, referring to the Republicans. “We’ll see on Monday — are they serious about negotiating with us.” 
Schumer dismissed the threat of mass firings as something the administration was going to do anyway. He noted a portion of the mass layoffs earlier this year were restored by the courts, or the administration itself backed off. 
Schumer and Jeffries said in a joint statement on Saturday that Democrats are committed to avoiding a shutdown. 
“As we have repeatedly said, Democrats will meet anywhere, at any time and with anyone to negotiate a bipartisan spending agreement that meets the needs of the American people,” they said. “We are resolute in our determination to avoid a government shutdown and address the Republican healthcare crisis. Time is running out.” 
The White House previously said that Democrats must drop their demands for renewing health-care subsidies and ending Medicaid cuts before he would agree to sit down with them. He also predicted that a shutdown was likely.   
“We don’t want to shut down the government, but if Democrats refuse to just pass this clean continuing resolution, that’s exactly what’s going to happen, and I think the Democrats are going to bear the responsibility for it,” Vice President JD Vance said on Fox News Sunday.
 

Topics : Donald Trump World News White House US

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 10:20 PM IST

