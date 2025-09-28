Sunday, September 28, 2025 | 12:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / India a country US 'needs to fix': Trump aide Lutnick amid tariff row

India a country US 'needs to fix': Trump aide Lutnick amid tariff row

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick escalated criticism of India, urging New Delhi to lower tariffs and rethink Russian oil imports as trade tensions with Washington mount

Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce

Howard Lutnick, US Secretary of Commerce

Rishabh Sharma New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 12:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick has again targeted India, saying that New Delhi must “react correctly” to Washington by opening its market and stopping policies that damage American interests.
 
“We have a bunch of countries to fix... like Switzerland, Brazil, like India. These are countries that need to really react correctly to America,” Lutnick told in an interview to NewsNation. “They need to open their markets and stop taking actions that harm America.”
 
His remarks come as Washington and New Delhi remain locked in disputes over tariffs, trade access, and energy ties with Russia.
 

Trump tariffs on India

 
The Trump administration imposed some of the highest duties on Indian goods, including a 50 per cent tariff overall and 25 per cent on Russian oil purchases. New Delhi has described the moves as unfair, unjustified and unreasonable.
 
 
Lutnick has argued that India exaggerates its market size while restricting imports from the United States. “India brags that they have 1.4 billion people. Why won't 1.4 billion people buy one bushel of US corn? Doesn't that rub you the wrong way that they sell everything to us and they won't buy our corn. They put tariffs on everything,” he said in a recent interview.

Also Read

RBI crisis management, RBI role in 1991 crisis, RBI global financial crisis, RBI taper tantrum 2013, IL&FS crisis RBI response, RBI Covid-19 measures, Indian economy RBI interventions, RBI governor decisions, Indian monetary policy history, RBI finan

US tariffs on Indian goods pose major growth risks: Crisil Intelligence

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Brics must defend multilateral trading amid tariff volatility: Jaishankar

trade talk, India, US

India may import US corn for ethanol production as trade talks advance

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Indian pharma firms likely to dodge immediate impact of Trump's tariffpremium

Trump Tariffs, Tariffs, Indian export, trade

Reforms to boost growth, but tariff suspense a risk, says FinMin

 
According to Lutnick, Trump’s position is clear: bring down tariffs or face barriers in the American market. “The relationship is one way. They sell to us and take advantage of us. They block us from their economy, and they sell to us while we are wide open,” Lutnick said.
 
In an interview with Bloomberg, Lutnick said that India’s resistance in trade negotiations was “all bravado", predicting that New Delhi would return to the table within “a month or two” under pressure from its businesses.
 
“So I think what happens is it's all bravado, because you think it feels good to fight with the biggest client in the world, but eventually your businesses are going to say you've got to stop this and go make a deal with America,” he said.
 
Lutnick has also taken aim at India’s continuing purchase of discounted Russian crude oil. He called the move “plain wrong” and “ridiculous", warning that India must decide “which side it wants to be on".
 
“We are the consumer of the world,” he said. “People have to remember, it's our $30 trillion economy that is the consumer of the world. So eventually they all have to come back to the customer, because we all know eventually the customer is always right.”  However, in a recent interview with CNN, Lutnick also said that Washington will finalise a trade deal with India as soon as the latter stops buying Russian oil.

More From This Section

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov speaks at a press conference, during the G20 summit, in New Delhi, Photo: Reuters

India-US ties won't define India-Russia relations: Russian minister Lavrov

Jaishankar holds key meetings on UNGA sidelines, discusses UN reforms

Jaishankar holds key meetings on UNGA sidelines, discusses UN reforms

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Pak's reaction to Jaishankar's UN speech 'admission of terrorism': India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Jaishankar stresses 'Atmanirbharta, Atmaraksha, Atmavishwas' at UNGA

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

Jaishankar slams Pak at UNGA, calls it 'epicentre of global terrorism'

Topics : Donald Trump Trump tariffs US India relations Trump administration BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 12:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon