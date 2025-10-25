Saturday, October 25, 2025 | 11:55 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Trump to press Xi Jinping for release of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai

Trump to press Xi Jinping for release of Hong Kong media mogul Jimmy Lai

More than 30 lawmakers signed a letter headed by Scott, a US senator from Florida, asking Trump to raise the issue of Lai, noting that Lai is suffering from deteriorating health

Jimmy Lai in 2021

Lai, a British citizen, has been detained since 2020 and accused under Beijing’s national security law of a conspiracy to incite foreign, including American, sanctions against Hong Kong and China | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 25 2025 | 11:50 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Kate Queram
 
US President Donald Trump said he would use an upcoming meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to push for the release of Jimmy Lai, after a group of US lawmakers urged him to appeal for the Hong Kong media mogul’s release. 
“I have a lot of respect for Rick Scott and a lot of them that are asking me to do that, and it’s on my list I’m going to ask,” Trump said Friday as he departed Washington for his trip to Asia. 
More than 30 lawmakers signed a letter headed by Scott, a US senator from Florida, asking Trump to raise the issue of Lai, noting that Lai is suffering from deteriorating health.
 
 
“Time is not on his side—he must be released immediately,” the lawmakers wrote. “The humanitarian case for Mr. Lai’s release is stronger and more dire than ever, which is why this must be addressed at the highest possible level.”
 
Trump has previously said he would “do everything I can” to free Lai, the former owner of Apple Daily. The outlet was harshly critical of Beijing and backed pro-democracy protests in the city in 2014 and 2019. The Chinese government has previously expressed stern opposition to any action seen as interfering in the country’s affairs.

Also Read

Xi Jinping, left, and Donald Trump in 2017

Traders guide on what to expect from Trump's Asia tour and meeting with Xi

Demolition of a section of the East Wing of the White House, during construction on the new ballroom extension of the White House in Washington, DC, US, on Tuesday, Oct. 21, 2025

From Apple to Meta: White House lists donors for Trump's $300 mn ballroom

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump not planning to meet Carney amid ongoing spat over Canada trade ad

Donald Trump boards Air Force One at Joint Base Andrews on Oct. 24

Trump 'open' to meeting North Korea's Kim Jong Un during Asia visit

Doug Ford, Ontario's premier, wears a “Canada Is Not For Sale” hat as he arrives at a meeting of the premiers and prime minister in January

Trump's no. 1 Canadian enemy: Doug Ford embraces his role as antagonist

 
Lai, a British citizen, has been detained since 2020 and accused under Beijing’s national security law of a conspiracy to incite foreign, including American, sanctions against Hong Kong and China. Lai denies those charges.
 
“Jimmy Lai and President Xi are big enemies, but it’s been a long time,” Trump said.
 
Lai’s case joins an already extensive agenda for the talk. 
 
Trump has said he wants to extend a pause on higher tariffs on Chinese goods in exchange for Xi resuming American soybean purchases, cracking down on fentanyl and backing off restrictions on rare-earth exports. The US president has also floated an elusive agreement on nuclear weapons and expressed a desire to convince Xi to pressure Russian President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine.
 
Speaking later aboard Air Force One, Trump said he expected that both sides would make concessions in the talks but declined to put odds on an agreement that would avert the US from implementing sweeping additional tariffs on Chinese products. 
 
He added that he believed Xi also wanted to end the war in Ukraine, and said that the leaders would also discuss artificial intelligence — though he did not say if the US would be open to curbing its export controls on advanced chips.
 
“They have to make concessions. I guess we would too. We’re at 157% tariff for them. I don’t think that’s sustainable for them, and they want to get that down, and we want certain things from them,” Trump said.
 
US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng began talks in Malaysia on Saturday morning local time as Trump departed to set the stage for the coming Xi-Trump meeting, which the White House has said will occur Thursday in South Korea. 
 

More From This Section

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy urges US to widen sanctions on Russia, seeks long-range missiles

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump claims Biden administration rigged 2020 election, spied on lawmakers

Former Chairs of the US Federal Reserve Janet Yellen and Ben Bernanke in 2019

Bernanke, Yellen urge US Supreme Court to overturn Trump's tariffs

kilmar abrego garcia

US now plans to deport Abrego Garcia to Liberia as soon as Oct 31

Houthis

Houthis detain two UN staffers, raid homes in Yemen amid operational review

Topics : Donald Trump Donald Trump administration Xi Jinping Hong Kong China

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 25 2025 | 11:48 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayQ2 Results todayKurnool Bus Fire AccidentStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon