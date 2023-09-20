close
Sensex (-1.18%)
66800.84 -796.00
Nifty (-1.15%)
19901.40 -231.90
Nifty Midcap (-0.28%)
40543.85 -114.35
Nifty Smallcap (-0.71%)
5808.80 -41.60
Nifty Bank (-1.29%)
45384.60 -595.25
Heatmap

Uber Eats to roll out AI assistant to help find deals, more payment options

Uber Eats will get a dedicated section to showcase promotional offers called "Sales Aisle". The new features are set to roll out this year or in 2024

Uber

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 20 2023 | 10:31 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uber Technologies will accept more payment options on its food delivery platform and roll out an artificial intelligence (AI)-powered assistant to help users find deals and explore different food options, the company said on Wednesday.
 
Uber Eats will get a dedicated section to showcase promotional offers called "Sales Aisle". The new features are set to roll out this year or in 2024.
 
Food delivery platforms have been investing in AI as they attempt to offer a more curated service and make their apps more convenient.
 
Rival Instacart in May launched "Ask Instacart", an AI-powered search tool designed to assist with customers' grocery shopping questions, in partnership with AI chatbot ChatGPT's creator OpenAI.
 
DoorDash, too, is working on an AI chatbot called "DashAI" to speed up food ordering, Bloomberg News reported in July.
 
Uber said it has also tied up with federal healthcare programs such as Managed Medicaid and Medicare Advantage, and would begin accepting relevant waiver payments on both Uber and Uber Eats in 2024.
 

Also Read

Telangana, Unesco join hands to implement UN recommendation on ethics of AI

SAP's India arm eyes more patents, jobs amid artificial intelligence push

Companies using GenAI should follow self-regulation, says Mastercard CEO

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

Time to start thinking about governance of superintelligence: OpenAI CEO

Microsoft narrowing market cap gap with Apple for world's largest stock

PM Modi invites US Prez to India's 2024 Republic Day celebrations: Garcetti

Biden using executive power to create New Deal-style American Climate Corps

Russia's Alrosa suspends diamond supply for Sept-Oct to aid weak prices

Ukraine's allies make arguments in Kyiv's favour against Russia at UN court

The company will also offer recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), which provides cash benefits for food items, the ability to use their waivers to buy groceries on Uber Eats in 2024.
 
The move underscores an industry-wide push to target low-income households and gain market share in an increasingly competitive environment.
 
DoorDash and Instacart already allow consumers to use SNAP waivers on their platforms.
Topics : Artificial intelligence UberEats Technology

First Published: Sep 20 2023 | 10:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News Live UpdatesStock To Watch Today Akasa AirWorld Cup Latest NewsParliament Special Session LiveBookMyShowGold-Silver PriceJawan US Box Office CollectionIndia-Canada Relation

Companies News

Akasa's future: CEO Dube seeks to douse fire lit by lawyers' closure claimsNRIs can now open new bank accounts using SBI YONO app; Here's how

Election News

Telangana IT Minister K T Rama Rao accuses PM Modi of misleading youthCourt rejects Ashok Gehlot's acquittal plea in defamation case by Shekhawat

India News

What is known about the Women's Reservation Bill in Lok Sabha so farIndia should use retaliation mechanism to deal with EU's carbon tax: GTRI

Economy News

1.98 mn new workers enrolled under health insurance scheme ESI in JulyEmployment jumped post-Covid but 2 in 5 young graduates still have no jobs
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon