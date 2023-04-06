close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Not considering law to regulate AI growth in country: IT Ministry

The government is not considering bringing a law or regulating the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, as generative AI-based chatbots become a rage across the industry

IANS New Delhi
Artificial intelligence, ai, machine learning, technology

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 06 2023 | 12:23 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The government is not considering bringing a law or regulating the growth of artificial intelligence (AI) in the country, as generative AI-based chatbots become a rage across the industry.

In a reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said it sees AI as a significant and strategic area for the country and technology sector.

"AI will have a kinetic effect for the growth of entrepreneurship and business and the government is taking all necessary steps in policies and infrastructure to develop a robust AI sector in the country," said the Ministry.

The government published the National Strategy for Artificial Intelligence in June 2018 and proposes to develop an ecosystem for the research and adoption of AI.

MeitY said it has established Centres of Excellence in various emerging technologies including AI to explore opportunities in these specialised fields.

"These centres provide start-ups with premium plug-and-play co-working spaces and access to the ecosystem," it added in its reply.

Also Read

Meta joins AI chatbot race with own large language model for researchers

Users can now choose different tones of responses of AI Bing chatbot

MakeMyTrip experimenting with ChatGPT to boost customer experience

Designer develops ChatGPT-based AI clock that tells time with short poems

Google may introduce 20 AI-powered tools, ChatGPT competitor in May

India's coal plant commissioning slowed, but new proposals persist: Survey

India logs 5,335 new Covid cases in 24 hours, highest in 195 days

Latest Live: Delhi High Court dismisses bail plea of Satyendar Jain

With 59 mn travellers, Delhi's airport was 9th busiest in the world in 2022

Opposition parties to take out 'Tricolour March' from Parliament House

India is also a founding member of Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI).

In an earlier interview with IANS, Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT, Rajeev Chandrasekhar, had said that the government aims to make India a global powerhouse of AI which does not just stop on integrating foreign chatbots but building next-generation AI-based innovations to empower billions of citizens.

"AI will certainly transform the digital economy and grow the business economy in the country. AI is a 'kinetic enabler' of the digital economy and we want to be the global leader in AI," the Minister had told IANS.

NITI Aayog has also published a series of papers on the subject of 'Responsible AI for All'.

More than 1,900 AI-focused startups are providing innovative solutions in the country, primarily in the areas of conversational AI, NLP, video analytics, disease detection, fraud prevention and deep fakes detection.

--IANS

na/ksk/

Topics : IT ministry | information technology | artifical intelligence

First Published: Apr 06 2023 | 10:05 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon