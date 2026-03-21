UK approves US to use its bases to attack Iranian sites targeting Hormuz

The United Kingdom has approved expanded access for the United States to use British military bases for strikes targeting Iranian missile sites linked to attacks on ships in the Strait of Hormuz, CNN reported.

According to CNN, British ministers on Friday (local time) agreed to broaden the scope of US operations to include "defensive operations to degrade the missile sites and capabilities being used to attack ships in the Strait of Hormuz."

The UK had earlier restricted such access to operations aimed at preventing Iranian missile launches that directly threatened British lives or interests, as reported by CNN.

CNN reported, citing a Downing Street spokesperson, that the government's broader stance remains unchanged. "[Ministers] reaffirmed that the principles behind the UK's approach to the conflict remain the same: the UK remains committed to defending our people, our interests and our allies, acting in accordance with international law and not getting drawn into the wider conflict," the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party leader of Opposition, Kemi Badenoch, criticised the move, calling it the "Mother of all U-turns" in a post on social media, CNN reported.

The development comes shortly after Iran's Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi warned that Tehran would view the UK's decision to allow US access to its bases as "participation in aggression."

Earlier, during the call, Araghchi criticised the UK's "negative and biased" stance toward the US-Israeli actions against Iran and cautioned that granting Washington access to UK bases "will certainly be considered participation in aggression", CNN reported.

According to CNN, responding to the warning, a Downing Street spokesperson clarified that the UK permitted US access "for a specific defensive and limited purpose" following Iran's strikes across the West Asia. "Our position has been crystal clear from the outset," the spokesperson said. "We did not participate in the initial strikes, and we are not being drawn into a wider conflict."

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer initially rejected Washington's request to use UK military bases for attacks on Iran, citing legal concerns. However, Starmer later joined the defensive response after British military assets in the West Asia came under attack, CNN reported.