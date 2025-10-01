Wednesday, October 01, 2025 | 08:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / UK govt makes new attempt to access Apple cloud storage to get user data

UK govt makes new attempt to access Apple cloud storage to get user data

In August, Britain dropped a mandate for the iPhone maker to provide a "back door" that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American as well as British citizens

apple store, apple, iPhone, Apple app store

A British government spokesperson said: "We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 01 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Britain's government has issued a new order to Apple to create a "back door" into its cloud storage service, this time targeting only British users' data, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. 
In August, Britain dropped a mandate for the iPhone maker to provide a "back door" that would have enabled access to the protected encrypted data of American as well as British citizens, according to U.S. Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.
U.S. lawmakers had raised concerns that the mandate could allow encrypted user data to be exploited by cybercriminals and authoritarian governments. 
Apple, which has said it would never build a "back door" into its encrypted services or devices, appealed against the earlier order at the UK's Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), the IPT confirmed in April. 
 
A British government spokesperson said: "We do not comment on operational matters, including for example confirming or denying the existence of any such notices. 
"We will always take all actions necessary at the domestic level to keep UK citizens safe." 
Apple did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

More From This Section

US senate, White house, United states

Who works, who waits: What the latest US government shutdown means

Auto sales continue to slide in Dec, likely to remain subdued for some time

US auto sales seen rising 6% in Oct quarter as EV demand surges

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

Europe to launch first carbon import tax to curb emissions, stop leakage

Donald Trump

Hamas says it will study Trump's peace proposal before responding

White House, shutdown

US shutdown threatens EPA operations, impacting air, water, land protection

Topics : Britain Apple

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 01 2025 | 8:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayRBI MPC October PolicyGold-Silver Price TodayNZ vs AUS 1st T20i LIVEOG Box Office CollectionUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon