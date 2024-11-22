Business Standard
Home / World News / UK retail sales plunged more than expected before new govt's budget: ONS

UK retail sales plunged more than expected before new govt's budget: ONS

A monthly rise in sales in September was also revised down to 0.1 per cent from a previous estimate of a 0.3 per cent gain

Britain, UK, UK flag

Sterling fell by about a fifth of a cent against the US dollar immediately after the data before recovering | Photo: Pexels

Reuters LONDON
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 22 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

British retail sales fell by much more than expected in October, according to official data that added to other signs of a loss of momentum in the economy in the run-up to the first budget of Prime Minister Keir Starmer's new government. 
A Reuters poll of economists had forecast a monthly fall of 0.3 per cent in sales volumes from September. 
The drop was the sharpest since June when sales fell by 1.0 per cent from May. A monthly rise in sales in September was also revised down to 0.1 per cent from a previous estimate of a 0.3 per cent gain. 
 
Sterling fell by about a fifth of a cent against the US dollar immediately after the data before recovering. 
The Office for National Statistics said retailers across the board reported that consumers held back on spending ahead of the new government's first tax and spending budget on Oct 30. 
It also said a possible contributor to the weakness in sales were the school half-term holidays for England and Wales which typically fall within the October data reporting period but did not this year. 

More From This Section

Elon musk, musk, Elon

Elon Musk announces X is India's number one news app on App store

North Korea-South Korea flag

S Korea finds Russia supplied missiles to North Korea in return for troops

COP29

COP29: 'X' factor could shape Global South's future, climate talks at Baku

A sharp fall in global crude benchmarks will reduce costs of fuel, both oil and gas, to Indian consumers if State-run oil companies choose to pass them on

Goldman Sachs expects oil prices to remain around $80/bbl in 2024

Jair Bolsonaro, Bolsonaro

Police indict ex-Brazilian President Bolsonaro, aides in 2022 coup attempt

Sales of clothing were particularly weak in October, something reflected in previously released figures for the month from the British Retail Consortium, representing the industry, which linked the fall to weather that was warmer than usual. 
The ONS said during the 12 months to October, sales volumes rose by 2.4 per cent, slowing from September's 3.2 per cent rise and weaker than the median forecast in the Reuters poll for a 3.4 per cent increase. 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Also Read

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK inflation rises by 2.3% in October, again more than BOE's expectation

Rachel Reeves

UK Treasury chief Reeves unveils budget with 40 billion pounds in tax hikes

Britain, UK, UK flag

British inflation sends pound below $1.30, dollar firm on Fed outlook

Bank of England, England

UK pay grows slowest in two years as BoE considers when to cut rates again

Britain, UK, UK flag

UK property market strengthens, pressure on renters intensifies: RICS

Topics : UK economy Britain Britain PM UK Retail sales British retail sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 22 2024 | 1:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGautam Adani Bribery CaseGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 1 LIVEBlackBuck IPO Allotment TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon