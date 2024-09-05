Business Standard
Ukraine gets new chief diplomat as war with Russia enters critical phase

Andrii Sybiha, a former ambassador to Turkey, is the country's new chief diplomat at a crucial time

AP Kyiv
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

Ukraine's parliament approved the appointment of a new foreign minister Thursday, two lawmakers said, as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy sought to breathe fresh life into his administration with the war against Russia poised for what could be a pivotal phase.
Andrii Sybiha, a former ambassador to Turkey, is the country's new chief diplomat. He replaced Dmytro Kuleba, who became one of Ukraine's most recognisable faces on the international stage as he petitioned and pleaded with Western countries to support Ukraine's war effort.
Sybiha, 49, has been working as Kuleba's deputy since April.
Zelenskyy wants to replace almost a dozen top officials in his biggest government shake-up since Russia's full-scale invasion in early 2022. Other possible new faces included the heads of strategic industries, farming and justice.
 
Parliament's approval is required for the changes. Ukrainian lawmakers Yaroslav Zhelezniak and Oleksii Honcharenko confirmed the vote to The Associated Press.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:30 PM IST

