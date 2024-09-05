Business Standard
Verizon to buy Frontier in $20 billion deal to boost fibre network

Frontier shares, which had surged nearly 38 per cent in the previous session, fell below Verizon's offer price in premarket trading to $35.14, while Verizon climb­ed about 1 per cent

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

Verizon said on Thursday it would buy Frontier Commu­n­i­cations in an all-cash deal worth $20 billion, as the US wireless carrier looks to expand its fibre network.
 
Verizon has offered $38.50 per share, a premium of 37.3 per cent to Frontier’s closing price on September 3, a day before reports of a potential acquisition emer­ged. As of June 30, Frontier had a total debt of $11.25 billion.
 
Frontier shares, which had surged nearly 38 per cent in the previous session, fell below Verizon’s offer price in premarket trading to $35.14, while Verizon climb­ed about 1 per cent.
 
 

The acquisition, which is expected to close in about 18 months, will help Verizon better compete against AT&T and others by enabling it to deliver premium broadband services.
 
Frontier has 2.2 million fibre subscribers in 25 states, which will combine with Verizon’s roughly 7.4 million FiOS connections in nine states and Washington D C.
 
Verizon had in 2016 sold its TV and internet business in California, Texas, and Florida to Frontier in a $10.54 billion deal. 
 
This included a portion of its FiOS fibre networks and customers.
 
Verizon’s fibre network is now largely in the North East and mid-Atlantic regions, while Frontier’s coverage spans multiple states in the Mid West, Texas, California and others. “The acquisition of Fron­tier is a strategic 
 
fit. It will build on Verizon’s two decades of leadership,” Verizon CEO Hans Vestberg said.

First Published: Sep 05 2024 | 11:19 PM IST

