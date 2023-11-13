Sensex (0.55%)
US conducts airstrikes in Syria in retaliation for attacks on its troops

The US military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and US officials

Gaza : Smoke raises in the background following an Israeli airstrike hits a governmental building in Gaza City , Saturday, July 14, 2018. Photo: AP/PTI

Representational image

AP Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2023 | 7:05 AM IST
Listen to This Article

The US military conducted airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria involving Iranian-backed groups, hitting a training location and a weapons facility, according to the Pentagon and US officials.
It marks the third time in a bit more than two weeks that the US has retaliated against the militants for what has been a growing number of attacks on bases housing US troops in Iraq and Syria.
In a statement, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the strikes targeted sites near Abukama and Mayadin and were used by Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps as well as Iran-backed militias.
The President has no higher priority than the safety of US personnel, and he directed today's action to make clear that the United States will defend itself, its personnel, and its interests, Austin said.
A U.S. official said one site also included weapons storage. The official spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss details of a military operation.
The militant groups, many operating under the umbrella of the Islamic Resistance in Iraq, have carried out nearly 50 attacks since October 17 on bases housing US personnel in Iraq and Syria.
That was the day a powerful explosion rocked a Gaza hospital, killing hundreds and triggering protests in a number of Muslim nations. The Israeli military has relentlessly attacked Gaza in retaliation for the devastating Hamas rampage in southern Israel on October 7. And a number of groups have vowed retaliation against the US for backing Israel in the war against Hamas.
According to the Pentagon, about 56 US personnel have been injured in the attacks in Syria and Iraq, but all have returned to duty. Their injuries are a combination of traumatic brain injury and other minor wounds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : US Iran tensions Syria crisis Syria government Syria

First Published: Nov 13 2023 | 7:05 AM IST

LinkedIN Icon