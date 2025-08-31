Sunday, August 31, 2025 | 07:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / US continues trade talks despite court ruling on Trump tariffs: USTR

US continues trade talks despite court ruling on Trump tariffs: USTR

Trump blasted the decision and said he would take the case to the US Supreme Court. The appeals court said his tariffs can remain in effect through October 14 to allow for appeals

US President Donald Trump

The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington's 7-4 decision on Friday addressed Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs set in April as well as tariffs imposed against China, Canada and Mexico in February, but does not impact those issued under other legal authority. | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Trump administration is continuing its talks with trading partners despite a US appeals court ruling that most of President Donald Trump's tariffs are illegal, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said on Sunday. 
"Our trading partners, they continue to work very closely with us on negotiations," he said in an interview on Fox News' "Fox & Friends" program. "People are moving forward with their deals, regardless of what this court may say in the interim." Greer did not say which countries the United States was still in talks with, but said he had spoken with one trade minister on Saturday morning. 
 
The US Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit in Washington's 7-4 decision on Friday addressed Trump's so-called reciprocal tariffs set in April as well as tariffs imposed against China, Canada and Mexico in February, but does not impact those issued under other legal authority. 
Trump blasted the decision and said he would take the case to the US Supreme Court. The appeals court said his tariffs can remain in effect through October 14 to allow for appeals. 
The Republican president has made tariffs a pillar of US foreign policy in his second term since taking office in January, using them to exert political pressure and renegotiate trade deals even as the tariffs have increased volatility in financial markets.
 

More From This Section

PM Modi, Xi Jinping

India committed to improving ties with China: PM Modi to Xi Jinping

Benjamin Netanyahu, Israeli Prime minister

Israel kills Hamas spokesperson as hospitals report dozens killed in Gaza

Anthony Albanese, Australia PM

Australian govt condemns campaigns against rising Indian migration

Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, Xi Jinping, China, Maldives

Xi meets Maldives Prez Muizzu, urges stronger ties via FTA implementation

sweden

How Sweden's 'secondhand only' shopping mall is changing retail trends

Topics : Donald Trump US US Supreme Court tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

India vs Japan Hockey Asia Cup LiveStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold and Silver PriceRIL Group Stock TodayWho is Sheikha MahraUS TariffOTT Releases this WeekUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon