Australian govt condemns campaigns against increasing migration of Indians

Australian govt condemns campaigns against increasing migration of Indians

March for Australia rallies against immigration were held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, among others, according to the group's website

Anthony Albanese, Australia PM

The Anthony Albanese government stands against the events planned for the weekend, the Australian government said in a release on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Canberra
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Australian government has disapproved of the campaigns taking place across various cities against increasing migration of Indians, saying this "brand of far-right activism grounded in racism and ethnocentrism" has no place in the country.

March for Australia rallies against immigration were held in Sydney, Melbourne, Brisbane, Canberra, Adelaide, Perth, Hobart, among others, according to the group's website.

The Anthony Albanese government stands against the events planned for the weekend, the Australian government said in a release on Thursday.

All Australians, no matter their heritage, have the right to feel safe and welcome in our community, the statement said.

Tony Burke, Minister for Home Affairs, was quoted as saying, There is no place in our country for people who seek to divide and undermine our social cohesion. Nothing could be less Australian.

 

Minister for Multicultural Affairs Anne Aly said, Multiculturalism is an integral and valued part of our national identity.

"We stand with all Australians, no matter where they were born, against those who seek to divide us and who seek to intimidate migrant communities. We will not be intimidated. This brand of far-right activism grounded in racism and ethnocentrism has no place in modern Australia," she added.

The March for Australia group's website says, Our streets have seen growing displays of anti-Australian hatred, foreign conflicts, and disintegrating trust, whilst mass migration has torn at the bonds that held our communities together.

This march is a stand for the people, culture, and nation that built Australia - and for our right to decide its future, it added.

The group in a social media post on Saturday said that the rallies aimed to do "what the mainstream politicians never have the courage to do: demand an end to mass immigration".

The group's manifesto and flyers claimed More Indians in 5 years, than Greeks and Italians in 100, adding, This isn't a slight cultural change, it's a replacement plain and simple.

Meanwhile, Murray Watt,Minister for Environment, told Sky News television on Sunday, We absolutely condemn the March for Australia rally that's going on today. It is not about increasing social harmony."  "We don't support rallies like this that are about spreading hate and that are about dividing our community," he said, adding that they were "organised and promoted" by neo-Nazi groups.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : India Australia Australia campaign Migration Indians

First Published: Aug 31 2025 | 4:14 PM IST

