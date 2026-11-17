A US federal court has struck down a Trump administration proposal to cap the amount of time foreign students, scholars, and journalists can spend in the country on their respective visas.

In July, the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) proposed a policy aimed at preventing international students from staying in the country for more than four years unless they obtained federal approval.

Boston federal Judge F Dennis Saylor delivered a ruling on Monday striking down the DHS proposal as "arbitrary, capricious, an abuse of discretion, and otherwise not in accordance with law." "Put bluntly, DHS is seeking to prevent or discourage the very activity - providing educational opportunities for foreign students in the United States - that Congress sought to permit and encourage," Judge Saylor said in his ruling.

"The statute simply does not grant DHS such broad and open-ended authority to undermine the F-1 visa programme," he added.

The proposed rule also sought to shorten how long foreign journalists can stay in the country from several years to 240 days or 90 days for Chinese journalists.

The proposed rule also shortened the grace period- the window to depart after finishing studies or post-completion OPT from 60 days to 30.

For language programmes, there was an aggregate limit of 24 months for stays, including breaks and vacations.

The Foundation for India and Indian Diaspora Studies (FIIDS) welcomed the federal court order.

"Once again, the court has come to the rescue of international students - and, in doing so, has helped protect the future of American science, technology, research, and innovation," said FIIDS President and Chief of Policy and Strategy, Khanderao Kand.

Miriam Feldblum, president and CEO of the Presidents' Alliance on Higher Education and Education, one of the lead plaintiffs, termed the federal court ruling as a clear and important victory for international students and scholars and the colleges and universities that welcome them.

"The harmful consequences of the current administration's policy actions and efforts are already evident in the significant declines in international student enrolment and interest we are witnessing," Feldblum said in a statement.

"With this ruling, the judge has sent an unequivocal and resounding message: the longstanding Duration of Status policy is retained," said Fanta Aw, Executive Director and CEO of NAFSA: Association of International Educators.

In September, the Boston judge granted a preliminary injunction on a proposed DHS rule that was set to end a long-standing policy allowing foreign students and journalists to stay in the US for the length of their programmes, rather than a fixed period.

The DHS subsequently appealed the September order to the First Circuit and requested the appeals court on November 3 to pause that appeal for 30 days, as a final judgment was expected soon.