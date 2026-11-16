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Home / World News / UN-backed talks consider possible rules on lethal autonomous weapons

UN-backed talks consider possible rules on lethal autonomous weapons

The US and Russia, longtime rivals, want to limit any curbs on their abilities to develop, roll out powerful new tools for high-tech arms race -- just as AI is gaining steam and changing battle plans

drones, millitary, army

AP Geneva
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2026 | 10:35 PM IST

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Killer robots and drones come up for a reckoning this week as government envoys rev up a discussion and could decide whether to launch negotiations toward setting rules for the use of the deadly machines -- or not.

Pope Leo XIV, the UN chief and advocacy groups cast the issue as an existential debate: Whether robots can be allowed to kill and whether humans must maintain some control of and accountability for the use of lethal autonomous weapon systems.

Activists say armed drones that can independently strike targets have already been deployed in some select instances in conflict zones like Ukraine and the Middle East, but widespread rollout hasn't happened.

 

Scary would-be scenarios, like armed drones flying amok and gunning down civilians with pinpoint precision, have peppered years of discussions about killer robots. But those talks haven't produced any international restrictions.

The United States and Russia, longtime rivals, want to limit any curbs on their abilities to develop and roll out powerful new tools for the high-tech arms race -- just as AI is gaining steam and changing battle plans.

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UN meeting comes after 7 countries seek negotiations The issue comes to a head at UN offices in Geneva, where a 7th review conference about the awkwardly named Convention on Certain Conventional Weapons will consider whether to start talks on regulation of killer robots.

Supporters of an accord acknowledge powerful forces are in the way, but point to precedent: Governments have already struck a deal to regulate blinding lasers.

Most countries support reining them in. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres' deadline this year for the launch of talks toward regulation has given the issue urgency, but some top military powers are hesitant.

Last month, seven countries -- Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Ireland, Mexico, New Zealand, and Panama -- submitted a proposal to launch negotiations of a new legally binding agreement on autonomous weapons at the conference.

The various sides have been gearing up for the diplomatic standoff.

On Friday, International Committee of the Red Cross president Mirjana Spoljaric said in a statement: "States must act to ensure the future of warfare is not handed over to machines." Stop Killer Robots, an advocacy group, says 130 countries support new international rules on the weapons systems.

Activists began running advertisements in the streets and subways of Berlin, London and Paris touting public support for reining in killer robots.

Russia says talks on restrictions are premature' In his first encyclical in May, the pope denounced a "culture of power" driving the AI race, especially in developing ever more sophisticated methods of remote warfare, and said it's not permissible to entrust decisions about life and death to remote AI systems.

The UN human rights chief, Volker Turk, called on nations to "urgently" agree on binding rules on lethal autonomous weapons systems.

"The international community has critical choices to make, right now, about the future of armed conflicts and the role of human beings in decisions over the use of force," he said.

Under the convention's rules, decisions must be made by consensus. That means that any single country can thwart an agreement, and that any such deal is likely to be based on a low common denominator. Another sticking point is how long negotiators might be given to try to agree on language.

In the run-up to this week's conference, humanitarians and activist groups said Russia looked ready to deploy tactics to slow or even stall progress toward launching formal negotiations.

"Russia attaches great importance to the successful outcome of the conference and to reaching mutually acceptable agreements that will help strengthen the Inhumane Weapons Convention and further its universalisation," Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told reporters on Wednesday.

Moscow wants "organisational matters" to be ironed out first and sees a process "free from politicisation," she said.

Most tellingly, Zakharova said: "We consider it premature to argue that the time has supposedly come to develop restrictive or prohibitive measures concerning such systems.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Artificial intelligence robots Weapons purchase

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First Published: Nov 16 2026 | 10:35 PM IST