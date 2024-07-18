Most interesting guy: JD Vance's Indian-origin wife Usha recalls first meet

Usha Vance confessed that when tasked with introducing Vance at the event, she initially felt unsure.

US election latest news: JD Vance, who is Donald Trump's running mate for vice president, received enthusiastic praise from his Indian-American wife, Usha Chilukuri Vance. She expressed her confidence while introducing him at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee on Wednesday.





(Photo: Reuters) Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A trial lawyer by profession, 38-year-old Usha fondly recalled meeting Vance at Yale University. Despite their contrasting family backgrounds, she commended her husband as "a down-to-earth person" who embraced her vegetarian diet and even learned to cook for her mother.

Notably, Usha’s Indian heritage is rooted in her Telugu-speaking parents' who immigrated to San Diego, where she grew up in a middle-class neighbourhood.

'Vance would make an excellent vice-president'

Usha confessed that when tasked with introducing Vance at the event, she initially felt unsure. "It struck me that there was only one thing to do: to share, sincerely, why I love and admire JD, why I stand beside him today," said Usha, asserting his potential as VP.

Recalling their first meeting in law school, Usha noted Vance’s captivating persona fresh out of Ohio State. She regarded him as the "most intriguing person" she had encountered, praising his resilience as a working-class individual who had triumphed over childhood adversities to earn a place at the esteemed law school.

'Finds joy in playing with puppies'

Usha also highlighted Vance’s compassionate side, mentioning that despite his service in Iraq during the war, he finds relaxation in "playing with puppies".

The 39-year-old US Senator positioned himself as a voice for the American working class, narrating his personal journey from a challenging upbringing to clinching the 2024 Republican vice-presidential nomination.

Vance assumed his first public office two years ago and gained recognition for his past criticisms of Trump. However, he has since become a staunch defender of Trump and has supported the former president’s efforts to challenge his 2020 election defeat to incumbent Joe Biden.

The US elections are slated for November 5th.