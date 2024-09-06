Business Standard
Home / World News / US imposes sanctions on companies, vessels linked to Russia's Arctic LNG 2

US imposes sanctions on companies, vessels linked to Russia's Arctic LNG 2

Novatek may be forced to scale back the project following a a raft of US sanctions including ones imposed in August

There was an explosion onboard Oil Tanker MT New Diamond 37 NM off Sri Lanka coast | Credits: @IndiaCoastGuard

The US Treasury added New Energy and an additional vessel managed and operated by Plio, called Energy Mulan, to its designated list, which means their assets are blocked and US persons are prohibited from dealing with them | Credits: @IndiaCoastGuard

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 06 2024 | 11:19 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The US on Thursday imposed sanctions on two companies and two vessels linked to Russia's Arctic LNG 2 project, Washington's latest step to add costs on Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Arctic 2 project, 60% owned by Russia's Novatek had been due to become Russia's largest liquefied natural gas plant with eventual output of 19.8 million metric tons per year of LNG from three trains.
 
Novatek may be forced to scale back the project following a a raft of US sanctions including ones imposed in August.
 

More From This Section

US Federal Reserve, Fed

US job growth seen picking up in Aug; unemployment rate easing to 4.2%

Sr Lanka, Sri lanka flag

Here's what is at stake in Sri Lanka's 1st election since economic collapse

US Russia flag

Russian propaganda: New Kremlin tactic reveals efforts to sway US vote

Fumio Kishida, Kishida, Fumio, Japan PM

Japan PM Kishida seeks to solidify S Korea ties on farewell visit

White House

US calls on Big Tech to help evade online censors in Russia, Iran

The US Treasury said it had imposed sanctions on Gotik Energy Shipping Co and Plio Energy Cargo Shipping. Treasury said Gotik is the registered owner and Plio Energy is the commercial manager of the liquefied natural gas carrier New Energy.
 
 
The US State Department said New Energy used deceptive shipping practices, including shutting off its automatic identification system, to load cargo from the US-sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project. That was done via a ship-to-ship transfer on Aug. 25, 2024, with Pioneer, a vessel blocked by the United States earlier in August.
 
The ship-to-ship transfer suggests Moscow has managed to continue some exports from the project.
 
The US Treasury added New Energy and an additional vessel managed and operated by Plio, called Energy Mulan, to its designated list, which means their assets are blocked and US persons are prohibited from dealing with them.
 
"The US government will continue to answer attempts to operationalize the sanctioned Arctic LNG 2 project or otherwise expand Russia's energy capabilities with a swift response," US
 
State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said in a statement.
 
Reuters could not immediately find contacts for Plio and Gotik.
 

Also Read

USA Flag

USDA forecasts smaller drop in 2024 farm income as production expenses ease

Wikipedia

Hershey attacks lawsuits targeting packaging, seeks to end Reese's case

Plurilateral deal on e-commerce at WTO

US safety commissioners call for investigation into Shein and Temu

US flag, US, united states

We are looking forward to working with B'desh interim govt: US diplomat

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

Three dead after plane crashes into row of townhouses in Oregon's Portland

Topics : USA Energy Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 06 2024 | 11:18 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOMach Conferences SME IPOEx-Dividend TodayEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon