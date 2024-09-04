US safety commissioners call for investigation into Shein and Temu

Two leaders of the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission are calling for the agency to investigate e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu after "deadly baby and toddler products" were sold on both websites, according to a letter posted on the U.S. CPSC website on Tuesday.



U.S. CPSC Commissioners Peter Feldman and Douglas Dziak want the agency to evaluate how Singapore's Shein, China's Temu and other foreign-owned e-commerce platforms comply with its rules, handle relationships with third-party sellers and represent imported products.



Shein and PDD Group's Temu, which both ship cheap merchandise into the U.S. from China, are raising "specific concerns" for the Commission for their use of de minimis, a rule exempting packages valued at $800 or less from tariffs if they are sent directly to shoppers.

