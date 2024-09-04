Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / World News / US safety commissioners call for investigation into Shein and Temu

US safety commissioners call for investigation into Shein and Temu

Shein and PDD Group's Temu, which both ship cheap merchandise into the U.S. from China, are raising "specific concerns" for the Commission for their use of de minimis

Plurilateral deal on e-commerce at WTO

Critics of Shein and Temu attribute low prices and de minimis to Shein and Temu's success in the U.S. Both companies have also come under scrutiny for the quality of their products. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Two leaders of the U.S. Consumer Products Safety Commission are calling for the agency to investigate e-commerce retailers Shein and Temu after "deadly baby and toddler products" were sold on both websites, according to a letter posted on the U.S. CPSC website on Tuesday.
 
U.S. CPSC Commissioners Peter Feldman and Douglas Dziak want the agency to evaluate how Singapore's Shein, China's Temu and other foreign-owned e-commerce platforms comply with its rules, handle relationships with third-party sellers and represent imported products.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Shein and PDD Group's Temu, which both ship cheap merchandise into the U.S. from China, are raising "specific concerns" for the Commission for their use of de minimis, a rule exempting packages valued at $800 or less from tariffs if they are sent directly to shoppers.
 
Critics of Shein and Temu attribute low prices and de minimis to Shein and Temu's success in the U.S. Both companies have also come under scrutiny for the quality of their products.
 
A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers last year planned to introduce a bill to eliminate the de minimis, which is widely used by e-commerce platforms including third-party sellers on Amazon.com and Walmart.com.

Also Read

US flag, US, united states

We are looking forward to working with B'desh interim govt: US diplomat

plane crash, small plane crash, aircraft crash

Three dead after plane crashes into row of townhouses in Oregon's Portland

Donald Trump, Trump

First rioter to enter Capitol during Jan 6 attack sentenced to over 4 years

Kamala Harris, Kamala, Harris

Sitting vice prez, candidate of change: How Harris is having it both ways

Kim Jong Un

N Korea shows new drone attack as Seoul, US hold military exercises

Topics : USA E commerce firm Brand Retailers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 04 2024 | 9:23 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon