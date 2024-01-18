Sensex (    %)
                        
US jobless applications fall to lowest level since September 2022

The four-week average of claims, a less volatile reading, fell by 4,750 to 203,250. That's the lowest four-week average in almost a year

Photo: Bloomberg

AP New York
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

The number of Americans applying for unemployment benefits last week fell to its lowest level in more than a year, underscoring the resilience of the labour market despite elevated interest rates that are intended to cool the economy.
Jobless claim applications fell to 187,000 for the week ending January 13, a decrease of 16,000 from the previous week, the Labor Department reported Thursday. That's the fewest since September of 2022.
The four-week average of claims, a less volatile reading, fell by 4,750 to 203,250. That's the lowest four-week average in almost a year.
Overall, 1.81 million Americans were collecting jobless benefits during the week that ended Jan. 6, a decline of 26,000 from the previous week.
Weekly unemployment claims are viewed as representative for the number of US layoffs in a given week. They have remained at extraordinarily low levels despite high interest rates and elevated inflation.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 8:46 PM IST

