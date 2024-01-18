Sensex (    %)
                        
Russian minister rejects US offer to resume talks on nuclear arms control

Speaking at an annual news conference, Sergey Lavrov accused the West of fuelling global security risks by encouraging Ukraine to ramp up strikes on the Russian territory

AP Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

Russia's top diplomat dismissed the United States proposal to resume a dialogue on nuclear arms control, saying Thursday that it's impossible while Washington offers military support to Ukraine.
Speaking at an annual news conference, Sergey Lavrov accused the West of fuelling global security risks by encouraging Ukraine to ramp up strikes on the Russian territory and warned that Moscow will achieve its goals in the conflict regardless of Western support for Kyiv.
Commenting on a US proposal to resume contacts in the sphere of nuclear arms control, Lavrov said that Moscow has rejected the offer. He said that for such talks to be held, Washington first needs to revise its current policy toward Russia.
Lavrov charged that Washington's push for the revival of nuclear talks has been driven by a desire to resume inspections of Russia's nuclear weapons sites.
He described such US demands as indecent in view of Ukraine's attacks on Russian nuclear-capable bomber bases during the conflict.
Amid a hybrid war' waged by Washington against Russia, we aren't seeing any basis, not only for any additional joint measures in the sphere of arms control and reduction of strategic risks, but for any discussion of strategic stability issues with the US, he said.
We firmly link such possibility to the West fully renouncing its malicious course aimed at undermining Russia's security and interests.
The minister said Washington's push for restarting nuclear arms talks is rooted in a desire to try to establish control over our nuclear arsenal and minimize nuclear risks for itself, but added that those risks are emerging as a result of forceful pressure on our country.
He accused the West of blocking any talks on ending the conflict and inciting the ramping up of attacks on Russia.
Such encouragement and the transfer of relevant weapons shows that the West doesn't want any constructive solution, Lavrov said. The West is pushing toward the escalation of the Ukrainian crisis, and that raises new strategic risks.

He reaffirmed that Russia will pursue what it calls the special military operation regardless of Western pressure.
We will consistently and persistently press the goals of the special military operation and we will achieve them, he said.
They should have no hope that Russia could be defeated in any way. Those in the West who fantasize about it have failed to learn history lessons.

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 6:16 PM IST

