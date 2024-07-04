Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

US presidential elections: Trump has six point lead over Biden, says poll

The Wall Street Journal said Trump's lead over Biden in a two-person matchup, 48 per cent to 42 per cent is the widest in Journal surveys dating to late 2021 and compares with a 2-point lead in Feb

Donald Trump, Trump

Importantly, the survey found that Vice President Kamala Harris is non-popular among the respondents | Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Presumptive Republican nominee Donald Trump has developed a six per cent lead over his Democratic rival incumbent Joe Biden with 80 per cent saying that the current White House occupant is too old to run for a second term, according to a latest poll by The Wall Street Journal.
The Wall Street Journal said Trump's lead over Biden in a two-person matchup, 48 per cent to 42 per cent is the widest in Journal surveys dating to late 2021 and compares with a 2-point lead in February.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The new survey began interviewing voters two days after the debate with Trump that left Democrats panicked about the 81-year-old president's possible cognitive decline and their party's weakening election prospects in November, the daily reported.
According to the survey, Democrats show significant discontent with Biden as their nominee. Some 76 per cent say he is too old to run this year, or about the same share as Republicans who hold that view. Two-thirds of Democrats would replace Biden on the ballot with another nominee, it said.
Importantly, the survey found that Vice President Kamala Harris is non-popular among the respondents.
"Some 35 per cent viewed Harris favourably and 58 per cent unfavourably in the new survey, about the same as in February's poll and roughly in line with views of the president," The Wall Street Journal said.
"The new survey also includes warning signs for the Democratic Party as it tries this fall to retain control of the Senate and retake a majority in the House," it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump's campaign raises $331 mn in 2nd quarter, beating Biden's haul

Donald Trump, Trump

Judge delays Trump's hush money sentencing to Sep after HC immunity ruling

Hathras stampede

News updates: 116 killed in stampede at religious event in UP's Hathras

Joe Biden, Biden, Donald Trump, Trump

Biden slams Supreme Court's decision on Trump in effort to shift age focus

demonstrators, US Supreme Court, Trump supporters

Donald Trump's immunity ruling may push election trial to 2025 or beyond

Topics : Joe Biden Donald Trump US presidential elections The Wall Street Journal

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 8:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon